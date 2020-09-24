Statement on the Death of Most Reverend John J. Myers, J.C.D., D.D., Archbishop Emeritus of Newark

The Most Reverend John J. Myers, J.C.D., D.D., Archbishop Emeritus of Newark, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was 79 years old.

Upon hearing the news of Archbishop Myers’ passing, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, said, “On behalf of my brother Bishops and the entire family of God here in our local Church of Newark, I extend my heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family. Let us thank God for Archbishop Myers’ service and his love of our Church. I entrust him to the loving arms of our Blessed Mother Mary, and I pray that Our Lord grant him peace.”

Archbishop Myers, who was born in Ottawa, Illinois and was the eldest of seven children, was ordained to the priesthood in 1966 and consecrated coadjutor Bishop of Peoria, Illinois, in 1987.

On July 24, 2001, His Holiness, Saint John Paul II, called then-Bishop Myers to serve as the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop of Newark, NJ. He was installed as Archbishop of Newark on October 9, 2001. His Holiness conferred the Pallium on Archbishop Myers on June 29, 2002.

In addition to his responsibilities as Metropolitan Archbishop of Newark, Archbishop Myers had also served as the Ecclesial Superior, missio sui iuris, of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, Archbishop Myers submitted his letter of resignation as Archbishop of Newark. His resignation was accepted on November 7, 2016. Upon the installation of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., on January 6, 2017, Archbishop Myers was granted the title Archbishop Emeritus of Newark.

Archbishop Myers’ episcopal motto, Mysterium Ecclesiae Luceat (“Let the Mystery of the Church Shine Forth”) is a summary of the central theme of the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on the Church, Lumen Gentium. He often said, “I cannot make someone believe. I can, however, explain what the Church teaches and the reasons for that teaching, and then invite him or her to be open to that teaching and embrace it.”

For a full biography, please visit www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/archbishops-office/biography.

Please remember Archbishop Myers and his family in your prayers. Formal funeral arrangements will be announced.

