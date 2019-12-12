Statement on the Fire at Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes

Our entire Archdiocese is saddened by a devastating fire that completely destroyed the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes during the early hours of Wednesday, December 11.

A person of interest is in custody and police authorities will release an official press statement today regarding the arrest.

We are thankful for the efforts of the police, firefighters, and public safety workers who immediately responded to calls and battled the blaze during frigid conditions to try and save Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

Classes were canceled today at our Academy of the Most Blessed Sacrament, a Blue Ribbon School serving students in Grades Pre-K through 8 on the same property as the parish, which was not directly affected by the fire.

We are moving forward to ensure parish life continues and we are currently identifying alternative sites for Masses, liturgies, and parish activities.

We ask everyone to please pray for all who have been affected by this incident.