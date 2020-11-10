Statement on Holy See’s Report on Theodore McCarrick Most Reverend José H. Gomez Archbishop of Los Angeles President, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

I welcome the report of the Holy See’s investigation into its knowledge and decision-making regarding Theodore McCarrick during his long career as a priest, bishop, and cardinal. We are studying these findings, and we are grateful to our Holy Father Pope Francis for his pastoral concern for the family of God in the United States and his leadership in calling the Church to greater accountability and transparency in addressing issues of abuse and the mishandling of abuse claims at every level.

This is another tragic chapter in the Church’s long struggle to confront the crimes of sexual abuse by clergy. To McCarrick’s victims and their families, and to every victim-survivor of sexual abuse by the clergy, I express my profound sorrow and deepest apologies. Please know that my brother bishops and I are committed to doing whatever is in our power to help you move forward and to ensure that no one suffers what you have been forced to suffer.

To all those who have suffered abuse by a priest, bishop, or someone in the Church, I urge you to report this abuse to law enforcement and to Church authorities. You can find detailed information on how and where to report abuse at www.usccb.org/committees/protection-children-young-people/how-report-abuse.

This report underscores the need for us to repent and grow in our commitment to serve the people of God. Let us all continue to pray and strive for the conversion of our hearts, and that we might follow Jesus Christ with integrity and humility.

Comunicado sobre el Reporte de la Santa Sede en relación con Theodore McCarrick Reverendísimo José H. Gomez Arzobispo de Los Ángeles Presidente de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos

Recibo con satisfacción el informe de la investigación de la Santa Sede sobre su conocimiento y toma de decisiones en relación con Theodore McCarrick durante su larga carrera como sacerdote, obispo y cardenal.

Nosotros estamos estudiando estos hallazgos y nos sentimos agradecidos con nuestro Santo Padre, el Papa Francisco, por su preocupación pastoral por la familia de Dios en Estados Unidos, y por su liderazgo al llamar a la Iglesia a tener una mayor responsabilidad y transparencia al abordar los problemas de abuso y el mal manejo de los reclamos de abuso a todos los niveles.

Este es otro trágico capítulo en la larga lucha de la Iglesia para enfrentar los crímenes de abuso sexual por parte del clero. A las víctimas de McCarrick y sus familias, y a todas las víctimas sobrevivientes de abuso sexual por parte del clero, les expreso mi más profundo pesar y mis más sinceras disculpas. Por favor sepan que mis hermanos obispos y yo estamos comprometidos a hacer todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para ayudarlos a seguir adelante y así mismo a asegurarnos de que otros no sufran lo que ustedes se han visto forzados a sufrir.

A todos aquellos que han sufrido abusos por parte de un sacerdote, obispo o alguien de la Iglesia, los insto a que denuncien este abuso a las autoridades policiales y eclesiásticas. Usted puede encontrar información detallada sobre cómo y dónde denunciar el abuso en www.usccb.org/committees/protection-children-young-people/how-report-abuse.

Este informe resalta la necesidad que tenemos de arrepentirnos y de crecer en nuestro compromiso de servir al pueblo de Dios. Vamos a continuar orando y esforzándonos por la conversión de nuestro corazón y para que podamos seguir a Jesucristo con integridad y humildad.