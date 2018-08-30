A Statement by the New Jersey Catholic Conference

The Catholic Church in New Jersey looks forward to continuing dialogue with Senator Vitale in his efforts - and our own efforts - to ensure the safety of our children and to help victims of abuse to heal.

However, New Jersey is not Pennsylvania.

Since 2002, the Catholic Church in New Jersey has complied with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Attorney General and all 21 County Prosecutors under which every complaint is forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Click here to view a brief statement on what the Catholic Church in New Jersey does to protect children.