Statement on the passing of Most Reverend David Arias, O.A.R, D.D. Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Newark

The Most Reverend David Arias, O.A.R., D.D., Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Newark, entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Upon hearing the news of Bishop Arias’ passing, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, said, “Today this local Church of Newark mourns a remarkable and trusted shepherd who guided the faithful wisely, well and with great pastoral care. When he was ordained a bishop in 1983, he chose a motto that reflected his love and dedication for the people of this church: ‘Pascere Populum Suum’ – ‘to shepherd his people.’”

Bishop Arias entered the Order of Augustinian Recollects in 1946. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1952 and ordained as an auxiliary bishop of Newark in 1983. He held numerous positions in the archdiocese, including Regional Bishop of Hudson County, Pastor at St. Joseph of the Palisades in West New York, and Episcopal Vicar of Hispanic Affairs in Newark. He retired as auxiliary bishop in 2004.

Please remember Bishop Arias and his family in your prayers.

Formal funeral arrangements will be announced.