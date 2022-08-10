Stay close to Mary, our mother: Cardinal Tobin states in his latest newsletter

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
August 12, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 24
On Monday, August 15, we will celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven. In the Byzantine Liturgy, Troparion, Feast of the Dormition, August 15th, the following words are sung:
In giving birth you kept your virginity; in your Dormition you did not leave the world, O Mother of God, but were joined to the source of Life. You conceived the living God and, by your prayers, will deliver our souls from death.
Mary has not left us. She has become fully united to her Divine Son, the source of all life and love. From this new vantage point, Mary intercedes for us, her children, and she models for us the Way of Holiness. If we remain close to her, she will sustain us in our life’s journey and welcome us into our heavenly homeland.
As Pope Francis tells us in his Apostolic Exhortation Guadete et Exsultate (On the Call to Holiness):
I would like these reflections to be crowned by Mary, because she lived the Beatitudes of Jesus as none other. She is that woman who rejoiced in the presence of God, who treasured everything in her heart, and who let herself be pierced by the sword. Mary is the saint among saints, blessed above all others. She teaches us the way of holiness, and she walks ever at our side. She does not let us remain fallen, and at times she takes us into her arms without judging us. Our conversation with her consoles, frees and sanctifies us. Mary our Mother does not need a flood of words. She does not need us to tell her what is happening in our lives. All we need to do is whisper, time and time again: ‘Hail Mary…’ (Gaudete et Exsultate, #176).
We, too, can be holy. We can live the Beatitudes to the best of our ability. We can open our hearts to Jesus and accept both the joys and the sorrows of his way of life. We can trust in God’s mercy so that when we fall short of his hopes for us we can beg for forgiveness and rejoice in his saving grace. We can turn to Mary our Mother at any time, and she will guide us to her son, Jesus. We can whisper her name day in and day out, and she will show us how to be holy.
Mary’s presence during the crucifixion of her son is one of the saddest moments in all of biblical literature. She follows him on the Way of the Cross, the Via Dolorosa, unable to do anything to assist or comfort him. Then she stands before the Cross—supported by John, the disciple that Jesus loved—and watches and waits.
“Woman, behold your son,” Jesus says. And to the disciple, “Behold your mother” (Jn 19:26-27).
As Pope Francis says, “Silent at the foot of the cross, [Mary] heard the essence of her life: Behold your son. Behold your children! And from that moment, she began still more to hold us in her care.”
We might say that by his death on the cross, Jesus gave us two gifts. First and foremost, he gave us the gift of everlasting life. He sacrificed himself for us—dying so that we might live with him forever. And then, in yet another sign of God’s abundant generosity, Jesus gave us his mother. She who gave human life to him by the power of the Holy Spirit now helps us to say “yes” to divine life, and to follow her Son on the way to happiness and peace.
Let’s stay close to Mary as we celebrate her “Dormition,” her falling asleep in the Lord, and her “Assumption,” her union with her Divine Son who sits at the Father’s right hand in the Kingdom of Everlasting Life. Let’s join Pope Francis in whispering, time and time again, “Hail Mary…”
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
Five Reasons We Turn to Mary in Times of Crisis
(Reprinted from Rejoice in the Lord 2020)
My religious order, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists) maintains a particular devotion to Mary under the title Mater de Perpetuo Succursu (Mother of Perpetual Help). As guardians of the 15th century Byzantine icon that bears this holy name, for more than 150 years my community has
Pope Francis has frequently said that his favorite image for the Church is her motherhood. “The Church is feminine,” Pope Francis says. “She is a mother.” Of course, Mary is the model, the inspiration for the Church’s motherhood and for all that is holy, compassionate and loving in the Church’s life and ministry. When Mary’s influence is missing or weak, the Church no longer acts as a loving mother.
That’s why we should turn to Mary in both good times and troubled times. As Mother of Perpetual Help, she is always ready to assist us, always there for us, constantly prepared to seek her Son’s guidance and support for all her children. Especially in times of grave danger, such as the current pandemic, Mary offers hope, healing and comfort to all who are in need of her maternal care.
As I reflect on our current crisis, and the serious challenges it presents to individuals, families, communities and nations in all regions of the world, I see five major reasons (among many more) why we should turn to Mary our mother for her intercession and help. Here are my five reasons.
1. People are sick and dying. Throughout the Church’s history, Christians have sought Mary’s intercession in times of serious illness including pestilence and plagues. As a loving mother, Mary always responds with comfort and the healing grace of her Son.
Most Holy Mother, Health of the Sick, please stay close to all who are suffering from the effects of this deadly virus. Comfort those who mourn the loss of loved ones. Encourage caregivers, first responders and all who provide essential services often at great risk to themselves.
2. People are frightened, lonely and depressed. Mary’s loving presence offers courage and hope during frightening times, especially when we are isolated from family and friends. She reassures us and reminds us that we are never alone, never without the consolation and hope won for us by her Son’s suffering, death and resurrection to new life.
Mother of Holy Hope, inspire us by your perseverance and courage. Help us see that we are not going through this time of trial alone. Show us the way to Jesus, and help us to accept your loving presence as a sure sign that even in this time of social distancing, your Son holds us in his loving embrace and says to each one of us: “Be not afraid!”
3. People are out of work or afraid they will lose their jobs. Mary is alternately invoked as Our Lady of Abundance and as Mother of the Poor. She stands with us when the economy is growing and when there is widespread poverty and unemployment. She reminds us to be good stewards of all God’s gifts and to share generously with others, especially the poor.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of all the Americas, you know the riches and the poverty of the lands we share with all our sisters and brothers here. Teach us to be grateful and generous stewards. Intercede for all who are poor. Reassure all who are frightened. Help us to help each other so that no one has to go without his or her share of God’s abundance.
4. People are longing for the sacraments, especially the Eucharist. Mary shows us the way to her Son. She is a sacrament of God’s presence in the world, the Gateway to Grace and a model for the Church’s prayer and worship. Deprived of access to the sacraments, and to liturgy cum populo (with our sisters and brothers), we understandably turn to Mary in the Rosary and other devotional prayers to help fill the spiritual gaps that exist in our lives.
Mary, Mother of the Church, pray for us. Teach us to seek and find your Son, Jesus, in the prayer and worship of the Church, in the sacraments and in intercessory prayers to you and all the saints. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, help us to be patient and understanding until the day we can safely reopen our churches and once again make the sacraments available to all.
5. People need wise, prudent and compassionate leadership—now more than ever. Mary is the Mother of the Good Shepherd. His teaching and example powerfully illustrate the meaning and vital importance of servant leadership. We implore the Mother of our Lord to help all our leaders in society and in the Church set aside their personal and political agendas so that they can place the needs of others first and foremost.
Mother of Justice and of Mercy, pray for all who are leaders. Inspire us by your obedience to God’s will and your readiness to sacrifice your own needs and desires for the good of all. Open our minds and hearts to the selfless witness given to us by your Son so that we can lead our people with humility, wisdom and courage.
In conclusion, I would like to make my own Pope Francis’s prayer once again to Our Lady, Health of the Sick, which uses the words of an ancient prayer, Sub tuum praesidium, actually the oldest hymn to Mary, the Mother of God, to implore her protection during the coronavirus epidemic:
O Mary, you shine continuously on our journey as a sign of salvation and hope. We entrust ourselves to you, Health of the Sick. At the foot of the Cross you participated in Jesus’ pain, with steadfast faith. You know what we need. We are certain that you will provide, so that, as you did at Cana of Galilee, joy and feasting might return after this moment of trial. Help us, Mother of Divine Love, to conform ourselves to the Father’s will and to do what Jesus tells us: He who took our sufferings upon Himself, and bore our sorrows to bring us, through the Cross, to the joy of the Resurrection. Amen.
We seek refuge under your protection, O Holy Mother of God. Do not despise our pleas – we who are put to the test – and deliver us from every danger, O glorious and blessed Virgin. Amen.
Holy Mary, we entrust to your maternal care the health and safety of all our brothers and sisters here in the Archdiocese of Newark and throughout the world. Help us to trust in the healing power of your Son and to stay close to one another spiritually even as we are required to maintain a safe distance physically.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
A selection from the Apostolic Exhortation Gaudete et Exsultate (On the Call to Holiness)
32. Do not be afraid of holiness. It will take away none of your energy, vitality or joy. On the contrary, you will become what the Father had in mind when he created you, and you will be faithful to your deepest self. To depend on God sets us free from every form of enslavement and leads us to recognize our great dignity. We see this in Saint Josephine Bakhita: “Abducted and sold into slavery at the tender age of seven, she suffered much at the hands of cruel masters. But she came to understand the profound truth that God, and not man, is the true Master of every human being, of every human life. This experience became a source of great wisdom for this humble daughter of Africa”.[30]
33. To the extent that each Christian grows in holiness, he or she will bear greater fruit for our world. The bishops of West Africa have observed that “we are being called in the spirit of the New Evangelization to be evangelized and to evangelize through the empowering of all you, the baptized, to take up your roles as salt of the earth and light of the world wherever you find yourselves”.[31]
34. Do not be afraid to set your sights higher, to allow yourself to be loved and liberated by God. Do not be afraid to let yourself be guided by the Holy Spirit. Holiness does not make you less human, since it is an encounter between your weakness and the power of God’s grace. For in the words of León Bloy, when all is said and done, “the only great tragedy in life, is not to become a saint”.[32]
My Prayer for You
Let us turn to Mary, who rejoiced in the presence of the Lord, and who treasured everything in her heart. Help us to grow in holiness, Blessed Mother. Do not let us remain in our sins when we stumble and fall, but lift us up by your example and walk with us as we continue on our journey to your Son, Jesus. Amen
Agosto 12, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 24
En tu alumbramiento conservaste tu virginidad y en tu Dormición no olvidaste al mundo, Oh Madre de Dios. Puesto que te has trasladado a la Vida, oh Madre de la Vida; por tu intercesión libra de la muerte a nuestras almas.
María no nos ha dejado. Ella se ha unido plenamente a su Divino Hijo, la fuente de toda vida y amor. Desde este nuevo punto de vista, María intercede por nosotros, sus hijos, y modela para nosotros el Camino de la Santidad. Si permanecemos cerca de ella, ella nos sostendrá en el viaje de nuestra vida y nos dará la bienvenida a nuestra patria celestial.
Como nos dice el Papa Francisco en su Exhortación Apostólica Guadete et Exsultate (Sobre el Llamado a la Santidad):
Quiero que María corone estas reflexiones, porque ella vivió como nadie las bienaventuranzas de Jesús. Ella es la que se llenaba de gozo en la presencia de Dios, la que atesoraba todo en su corazón y que se dejó atravesar por la espada. María es la santa entre los santos, bendita sobre todos. Ella nos enseña el camino de la santidad y camina siempre a nuestro lado. Ella no deja que nos quedemos caídos y a veces nos lleva en sus brazos sin juzgarnos. Nuestra conversación con ella nos consuela, nos libera y nos santifica. María nuestra Madre no necesita de muchas palabras. Ella no necesita que digamos que está sucediendo en nuestras vidas. Todo lo que necesitamos hacer es susurrar, una y otra vez: ‘Dios te salve, María…’ (Gaudete et Exsultate, #176).
Nosotros también podemos ser santos. Podemos vivir las Bienaventuranzas lo mejor que podamos. Podemos abrir nuestros corazones a Jesús y aceptar tanto las alegrías como las penas de su modo de vida. Podemos confiar en la misericordia de Dios para que cuando nos quedemos cortos de sus esperanzas por nosotros podamos pedir perdón y regocijarnos en su gracia salvadora. Podemos acudir a María, nuestra Madre, en cualquier momento, y ella nos guiará a su hijo, Jesús. Podemos susurrar su nombre día tras día, y ella nos mostrará cómo ser santos.
La presencia de María durante la crucifixión de su hijo es uno de los momentos más tristes de toda la literatura bíblica. Ella lo sigue en el Vía Crucis, la Vía Dolorosa, incapaz de hacer nada para ayudarlo o consolarlo. Luego se para ante la Cruz—apoyada por Juan, el discípulo que Jesús amaba—y observa y espera.
“Mujer, ahí tienes a tu hijo”, dice Jesús. Y al discípulo: “Ahí tienes a tu madre” (Jn 19, 26-27).
A partir de ese momento, María se convirtió en nuestra madre, la que intercede por nosotros ante el trono de Dios. Ella es quien comparte con nosotros su esperanza confiada en el cumplimiento de todas las promesas de Dios.
Como dice el Papa Francisco: “En silencio al pie de la cruz, [María] escuchó la esencia de su vida: He aquí a tu hijo. ¡He aquí a tus hijos! Y a partir de ese momento, comenzó aún más a mantenernos bajo su cuidado”.
Podríamos decir que por su muerte en la cruz, Jesús nos dio dos regalos. En primer lugar, nos dio el don de la vida eterna. Él se sacrificó por nosotros—muriendo para que pudiéramos vivir con él para siempre. Y luego, en otra señal de la abundante generosidad de Dios, Jesús nos dio a su madre. Ella, que le dio vida humana por el poder del Espíritu Santo, ahora nos ayuda a decir “sí” a la vida divina, y a seguir a su Hijo en el camino hacia la felicidad y la paz.
Permanezcamos cerca de María mientras celebramos su "Dormición", su quedarse dormida en el Señor, y su "Asunción", su unión con su Divino Hijo que se sienta a la derecha del Padre en el Reino de la Vida Eterna. Unámonos al Papa Francisco susurrando, una y otra vez, “Ave María...”
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R
Arzobispo de Newark
Cinco Razones Por Las Que Acudimos a María en Tiempos de Crisis
(Reimpreso de Alégrense en el Señor 2020)
Mi orden religiosa, la Congregación del Santísimo Redentor (Redentoristas) mantiene una devoción particular a María bajo el título Mater de Perpetuo Succursu (Madre del Perpetuo Socorro). Como guardianes del icono Bizantino del siglo XV que lleva este santo nombre, por más de 150 años, mi comunidad ha promovido la devoción a nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro como un medio de ayudar a las personas de todas las regiones del mundo a acercarse más a María, la Madre de Dios y nuestra madre.
El Papa Francisco ha dicho con frecuencia que su imagen favorita para la Iglesia es su maternidad. "La Iglesia es femenina", dice el Papa Francisco. "Ella es una madre." Por supuesto, María es el modelo, la inspiración para la maternidad de la Iglesia y para todo lo que es sagrado, compasivo y amoroso en la vida y el ministerio de la Iglesia. Cuando la influencia de María falta o es débil, la Iglesia ya no actúa como una madre amorosa.
Es por eso que debemos recurrir a María tanto en los buenos tiempos como en los tiempos difíciles. Como Madre del Perpetuo Socorro, ella siempre está dispuesta a ayudarnos, siempre allí para nosotros, constantemente preparada para buscar la guía y el apoyo de su Hijo para todos sus hijos. Especialmente en tiempos de grave peligro, como la actual pandemia, María ofrece esperanza, sanación y consuelo a todos los que necesitan su cuidado materno.
Al reflexionar sobre nuestra crisis actual y los graves desafíos que presenta a las personas, las familias, las comunidades y las naciones de todas las regiones del mundo, veo cinco razones principales (entre muchas más) por las que debemos dirigirnos a María nuestra madre para su intercesión y ayuda. Aquí están mis cinco razones.
1. La gente está enferma y muriendo. A través de la historia de la Iglesia, los cristianos han buscado la intercesión de María en tiempos de enfermedades graves, incluyendo la peste y las plagas. Como madre amorosa, María siempre responde con consuelo y la gracia sanadora de su Hijo.
Santísima Madre, Salud de los Enfermos, por favor permanece cerca de todos los que sufren de los efectos de este virus mortal. Consuela a aquellos que lloran la pérdida de seres queridos. Alienta a los cuidadores, a los socorristas y a todos los que prestan servicios esenciales, a menudo con gran riesgo para sí mismos.
2. La gente está asustada, sola y deprimida. La presencia amorosa de María ofrece valor y esperanza en momentos aterradores, especialmente cuando estamos aislados de la familia y de los amigos. Ella nos tranquiliza y nos recuerda que nunca estamos solos, nunca sin el consuelo y la esperanza ganada para nosotros por el sufrimiento, la muerte y la resurrección a la nueva vida de su Hijo.
Madre de la Santa Esperanza, inspíranos con tu perseverancia y coraje. Ayúdanos a ver que no estamos pasando por este tiempo de prueba solos. Muéstranos el camino a Jesús, y ayúdanos a aceptar tu presencia amorosa como una señal segura de que incluso en este tiempo de distanciamiento social, tu Hijo nos sostiene en su abrazo amoroso y nos dice a cada uno de nosotros: "¡No tengas miedo!"
3. Las personas están sin trabajo o temen perder su empleo. María es invocada alternativamente como Nuestra Señora de la Abundancia y como Madre de los Pobres. Ella está con nosotros cuando la economía está creciendo y cuando hay pobreza y desempleo generalizados. Ella nos recuerda que debemos ser buenos administradores de todos los dones de Dios y que compartamos generosamente con los demás, especialmente con los pobres.
Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, patrona de todas las Américas, tú conoces las riquezas y la pobreza de las tierras que compartimos con todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas aquí. Enséñanos a ser mayordomos agradecidos y generosos. Intercede por todos los pobres. Calma a todos los que están asustados. Ayúdanos a ayudarnos unos a otros para que nadie carezca de su parte de la abundancia de Dios.
4. La gente anhela los sacramentos, especialmente la Eucaristía. María nos muestra el camino a su Hijo. Ella es un sacramento de la presencia de Dios en el mundo, la Puerta a la Gracia y un modelo para la oración y adoración de la Iglesia. Privados de acceso a los sacramentos, y a la liturgia cum populo (con nuestros hermanos y hermanas), comprensiblemente nos dirigimos a María en el Rosario y otras oraciones devocionales para ayudar a llenar los vacíos espirituales que existen en nuestras vidas.
María, Madre de la Iglesia, ruega por nosotros. Enséñanos a buscar y encontrar a tu Hijo, Jesús, en la oración y la adoración de la Iglesia, en los sacramentos y en las oraciones de intercesión a ti y a todos los santos. Reina del Santísimo Rosario, ayúdanos a ser pacientes y comprensivos hasta el día en que podamos reabrir con seguridad nuestras iglesias y volver a poner los sacramentos a disposición de todos.
5. La gente necesita un liderazgo sabio, prudente y compasivo—ahora más que nunca. María es la Madre del Buen Pastor. Su enseñanza y su ejemplo ilustran poderosamente el significado y la importancia vital del liderazgo de servicio. Imploramos a la Madre de nuestro Señor que ayude a todos nuestros líderes en la sociedad y en la Iglesia a dejar de lado sus agendas personales y políticas para que puedan colocar primero y ante todo las necesidades de los demás.
Madre de la Justicia y la Misericordia, ruega por todos aquellos que son líderes. Inspíranos con tu obediencia a la voluntad de Dios y tu disposición a sacrificar tus propias necesidades y deseos por el bien de todos. Abre nuestras mentes y corazones al testimonio desinteresado que nos ha dado tu Hijo para que podamos guiar a nuestro pueblo con humildad, sabiduría y valor.
Para concluir, Quisiera hacer mía una vez más la oración del Papa Francisco a Nuestra Señora, Salud de los Enfermos, que utiliza las palabras de una antigua oración, Sub tuum praesidium, en realidad el himno más antiguo a María, la Madre de Dios, para implorar su protección durante la epidemia de coronavirus:
Oh María, brillas continuamente en nuestro camino como signo de salvación y esperanza. Nos encomendamos a ti, Salud de los Enfermos. Al pie de la Cruz participaste en el dolor de Jesús, con fe firme. Sabes lo que necesitamos. Estamos seguros de que tu proveerás, para que, como hiciste en Caná de Galilea, la alegría y la fiesta puedan regresar después de este momento de prueba. Ayúdanos, Madre del Amor Divino, a aceptar la voluntad del Padre y a hacer lo que Jesús nos dice: El que tomó nuestros sufrimientos sobre Sí mismo, y cargó nuestras penas para llevarnos, a través de la Cruz, a la alegría de la Resurrección. Amén.
Bajo tu amparo nos acogemos, Oh Santa Madre de Dios. No desoigas nuestras súplicas – que te dirigimos en nuestras necesidades – antes bien líbranos de todo peligro, Oh Virgen gloriosa y bendita. Amén.
Santa María, encomendamos a tu cuidado maternal la salud y la seguridad de todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas aquí en la Arquidiócesis de Newark y a través de todo el mundo. Ayúdanos a confiar en el poder sanador de tu Hijo y a permanecer cerca el uno del otro espiritualmente, aun cuando se nos exija mantener una distancia segura físicamente.
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
(Una selección de la Exhortación Apostólica Gaudete et Exsultate (Sobre el Llamado a la Santidad))
32. No tengas miedo de la santidad. No te quitará energía, vitalidad o alegría. Todo lo contrario, llegarás a ser lo que el Padre tenía en mente cuando te creó y serás fiel a tu propio ser. Depender de Dios nos libera de cualquier forma de esclavitud y nos lleva a reconocer nuestra propia dignidad. Esto lo vemos en santa Josefina Bakhita: “secuestrada y vendida como esclava a la tierna edad de siete años, sufrió mucho en manos de amos crueles. Pero llegó a comprender la profunda verdad de que Dios, y no el hombre, es el verdadero Señor de todo ser humano, de toda vida humana. Esta experiencia se transformó en una fuente de gran sabiduría para esta humilde hija de África”.
33. En la medida en que se santifica, cada cristiano se vuelve más fecundo para el mundo. Los Obispos de África occidental nos enseñaron: «Estamos siendo llamados, en el espíritu de la nueva evangelización, a ser evangelizados y a evangelizar a través del empoderamiento de todos los bautizados para que asumáis vuestros roles como sal de la tierra y luz del mundo donde quiera que os encontréis».
34. No tengas miedo de apuntar más alto, de dejarte amar y ser liberado por Dios. No tengas miedo de dejarte guiar por el Espíritu Santo. La santidad no te hace menos humano, porque es el encuentro de tu debilidad con el poder de la gracia de Dios. En un final, como decía León Bloy, “la única tragedia en la vida es no llegar a ser santos”.
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Arzobispo de Newark