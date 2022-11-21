What is Stewardship?

Stewardship is the response of a grateful heart for all the gifts bestowed on us by God. Stewardship is the willing return of the first measure of our time, talent, and treasure to God for all that He has done for Us. Our greatest gift from God is Jesus Christ. Following Jesus is the work of a lifetime. Stewardship brings us closer to the joy of living a life filled with Christ.

The use of our time, talent and treasure are of equal importance and should be linked together in our day to day life.

Time

Time is from God. A person only has one chance to use their time, it cannot be recovered. Time is made holy or unholy by its use. Examples of time would be prayer, time with family, and spending time cultivating our talents.

Talent

Our talents are a direct result of the time we invest in them. Examples of talents are the ability to teach (religious education instructor), the ability to sing (leader of song, choir), and our profession. There are certainly many different talents that people possess that can be used to help build God's kingdom. Your particular talents are your foundation for the treasure that you have.

Treasure

If you are a carpenter, the money you earn by your skill gives you the treasure that you have. The treasure that you return to God is a decision that you make based on your relationship with Him.

An ongoing evaluation of your time, talent, and treasure combined with fruitful prayerful relationship with Jesus Christ will bring all of us to the Stewardship way of life.

Stewardship Challenge:

- Reflect on the gifts you have received from God and, through prayer and discernment, and make a decision on an appropriate gift of time, talent, and treasure.

- For a fixed period of time, make an offering of 10% of your net income to advance God's purposes (eg. 90 days, 6 months or a year).

Give half this sum in support of your parish. (If you already do this or more, great - please don't stop!) If there are any remaining funds, consider supporting worthwhile religious, educational, and charitable causes. If you currently do not support the Annual Appeal, prayerfully consider a gift of 1% of your net income in support of the programs and ministries of your local (diocesan) Church.

"Stewardship is what we do, with what we have, when we believe in God." - Cardinal Joseph Tobin