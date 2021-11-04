Synod Listening Sessions will begin in the Archdiocese of Newark in December 2021 and will conclude at the end of February 2022.

All are invited to participate in a Listening Session. In the parish setting, pastors, parish staff, parishioners, council members, youth, young adults, parents of children in the school or religious education, and those who are missing who may have left the parish during the pandemic, or for other reasons should feel welcome to come. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible.

Listening Session resources are being developed and will be made available here. These include facilitator guides for a 2.5-hour evening session or a three-hour session.