Synod listening sessions express gratitude, concerns of diverse individuals and communities: Cardinal Tobin

Pope Francis has issued an invitation to the whole Church to gather and listen to the Holy Spirit in prayer, sharing, and discernment to forge a way forward for the twenty-first century. In particular, he has invited all into a process of Synodality, a way of being Church that humbly seeks to understand what the Spirit is saying to us today. One of the goals of synodality is to find ways to connect the Gospel, the good news of Jesus Christ, to people's everyday lives. All the information culled from this discernment process will be summarized and shared in ecclesiastical regions, continents, and ultimately with the Synod on Synodality in Rome in October 2023.
The people of our local Church responded enthusiastically and generously to the invitation to participate in listening sessions held through the Archdiocese earlier this year to aid in preparation for the Synod on Synodality 2023. Parishioners, families, marginalized persons, parents, catechists, and many others expressed appreciation to Pope Francis for the opportunity to dialogue, discern and be heard. A great diversity of people participated. Persons from many different cultures, ethnic backgrounds, age groups, and languages joined together in prayer and small groups to listen to each other and discern how the Holy Spirit is calling us to be the Church, the Body of Christ, reaching out to the world. I regret that the Archdiocese could not arrange listening sessions with persons of other Christian churches and different religions.
When I first arrived in the Archdiocese in 2017, I held town hall meetings in each of the 27 deaneries and heard many concerns. The synod consultation process provided the Archdiocese with a new opportunity, not only for the prayer, dialogue and discernment called for by Pope Francis, but also a way to think concretely about how to address issues on the local level. A goal for the synod listening sessions was to reach as many people as possible throughout the Archdiocese. As the Archdiocesan planning team began to organize the diocesan consultations, they provided information sessions so that everyone could learn about the Synod and ways they could participate. It was hoped that parish pastoral councils, with some additional training, could facilitate the listening sessions in their respective parishes. This was very effective in gaining participation from a significant number of people. In places that did not have functioning pastoral councils, other leaders were called upon to facilitate the listening sessions.
The coordinators were concerned that the Covid 19 pandemic would inhibit the consultation process and that the faithful might not participate in person, which was the ideal. However, the response was wonderful: a remarkable number of people eagerly took part in prayer, listening and efforts to discern what the Holy Spirit is calling us to in the twenty-first century. Along with in-person gatherings, virtual sessions were held to reach people unable to participate in person. Parishes and other institutions were challenged to get out of their comfort zones to connect with their members, including those estranged from the worshipping community. New experiences in online communications, social media, videotaping and other digital platforms have opened new missionary possibilities for the Archdiocese.
Over 700 listening sessions were held; most were in-person gatherings and some online. About 33 parishes developed their own online surveys to attempt to reach a larger number of people who do not participate in parish life. More than 3,000 pages of reports in English were received, and 1,500 pages in Spanish. In total, the voices of more than 15,000 people were heard.
A summary of “what we heard” in these listening sessions is provided below, but I urge you to read the full report. This will give you a better understanding of the gratitude and concerns expressed by diverse individuals and communities throughout the four counties of northern New Jersey that make up the Archdiocese of Newark.
Please join me in praying for the success of the synodal process in which Pope Francis has invited the whole Church to participate. May our hearts be open to the grace of the Holy Spirit as we pray, listen, and discern together to forge a way forward for the Church in the twenty-first century.
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
The Holy Father, Pope Francis, desires to have all the members of the Church journey together in faith and unity. The Synod Consultation Process, with its emphasis on synodality, prayer, listening, and discernment of all with the Holy Spirit, has ignited a sense of community and provided a way to discern together. It is hoped that the listening session reports will foster collaboration and the use of all the members’ gifts as a regular part of Church life.
Some recommendations for continuing the synodal journey in the Archdiocese of Newark frequently suggested by participants are:
- Provide significant formation regarding “the priesthood of the laity” and how each person is called to be a disciple of Christ through baptism for members of the laity and Church leaders. The listening sessions showed that many parishioners are more focused on their local concerns rather than on global issues. These parishioners would benefit from hearing more news about the Church and having access to recent Vatican and archdiocesan reports and pastoral letters (adult faith formation). Pastors, parish staff members, and school and campus leaders can facilitate “lifelong learning” by gathering groups to read, study and reflect on the many resources available to know more about the faith and contemporary issues the Church is speaking of. For example, parishioners can be invited to come together for Small Christian Communities, Bible study, books, journal studies, etc., on parish or deanery levels.
- Help parishioners who are unsure how to reach out to the margins: the poor, former Catholics, unchurched, younger generations, and others. Training is needed in ways to gently reach out to others and invite them into the life of Christ.
- Develop lay leadership training in parish leadership, ministries and groups, social justice and outreach.
- Continue synodal processes among parishioners – to listen and strengthen the parishes so pastors and staff members understand the needs of parishioners and the local communities.
- Foster discussion and community-building events in each parish, deanery, and the archdiocese
- Create intentional methods of accompaniment in parishes for people during key life moments: birth, baptism, sacraments, celebrations, and funerals.
- Offer more ecumenical and inter-faith discussions in parish and archdiocesan settings.
Parish pastoral councils will now learn how to conduct pastoral planning based on what they reported through the listening session processes. Other ministries will do the same. Archdiocesan staff will also receive this feedback and use it for their planning.
The Archdiocese of Newark prays with Pope Francis, trusting in the Holy Spirit, that we all may be one (John 17:21) as the Church of Christ and may show our light to the world in unity and love.
With the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and the intercession of our Blessed Mother, Mary, we pray that this Local Church will move forward with courage to create a future filled with hope and confidence, bringing the good news of Jesus Christ to all.
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
Thank you for being here for the opening of the Synod. You have come by many different roads and from different Churches, each bearing your own questions and hopes. I am certain the Spirit will guide us and give us the grace to move forward together, to listen to one another and embark on a discernment of the times in which we are living, in solidarity with the struggles and aspirations of all humanity. I want to say again that the Synod is not a parliament or an opinion poll; the Synod is an ecclesial event and its protagonist is the Holy Spirit. If the Spirit is not present, there will be no Synod.
May we experience this Synod in the spirit of Jesus’ fervent prayer to the Father on behalf of his disciples: “that they may all be one” (Jn 17:21). This is what we are called to: unity, communion, the fraternity born of the realization that all of us are embraced by the one love of God. All of us, without distinction, and in particular those of us who are bishops. As Saint Cyprian wrote: “We must maintain and firmly uphold this unity, above all ourselves, the bishops who preside in the Church, in order to demonstrate that the episcopate is itself one and undivided” (De Ecclesiae Catholicae Unitate, 5). In the one People of God, therefore, let us journey together, in order to experience a Church that receives and lives this gift of unity, and is open to the voice of the Spirit.
The Synod has three key words: communion, participation and mission. Communion and mission are theological terms describing the mystery of the Church, which we do well to keep in mind. The Second Vatican Council clearly taught that communion expresses the very nature of the Church while pointing out that the Church has received “the mission of proclaiming and establishing among all peoples the kingdom of Christ and of God, and is, on earth, the seed and beginning of that kingdom” (Lumen Gentium, 5). With those two words, the Church contemplates and imitates the life of the Blessed Trinity, a mystery of communion ad intra and the source of mission ad extra. In the wake of the doctrinal, theological and pastoral reflections that were part of the reception of Vatican II, Saint Paul VI sought to distil in those two words – communion and mission – “the main lines enunciated by the Council.” Commemorating the opening of the Council, he stated that its main lines were in fact “communion, that is, cohesion and interior fullness, in grace, truth and collaboration… and mission, that is, apostolic commitment to the world of today” (Angelus of 11 October 1970), which is not the same as proselytism….
And this brings us to our third word: participation. The words “communion” and “mission” can risk remaining somewhat abstract, unless we cultivate an ecclesial praxis that expresses the concreteness of synodality at every step of our journey and activity, encouraging real involvement on the part of each and all. I would say that celebrating a Synod is always a good and important thing, but it proves truly beneficial if it becomes a living expression of “being Church,” of a way of acting marked by true participation.
This is not a matter of form, but of faith. Participation is a requirement of the faith received in baptism. As the Apostle Paul says, “in the one Spirit we were all baptized into one body” (1 Cor 12:13). In the Church, everything starts with baptism. Baptism, the source of our life, gives rise to the equal dignity of the children of God, albeit in the diversity of ministries and charisms. Consequently, all the baptized are called to take part in the Church’s life and mission. Without real participation by the People of God, talking about communion risks remaining a devout wish. In this regard, we have taken some steps forward, but a certain difficulty remains and we must acknowledge the frustration and impatience felt by many pastoral workers, members of diocesan and parish consultative bodies and women, who frequently remain on the fringes. Enabling everyone to participate is an essential ecclesial duty! All the baptized, for baptism is our identity card.
The Synod, while offering a great opportunity for a pastoral conversion in terms of mission and ecumenism, is not exempt from certain risks. I will mention three of these. The first is formalism. The Synod could be reduced to an extraordinary event, but only externally; that would be like admiring the magnificent facade of a church without ever actually stepping inside. The Synod, on the other hand, is a process of authentic spiritual discernment that we undertake, not to project a good image of ourselves, but to cooperate more effectively with the work of God in history. If we want to speak of a synodal Church, we cannot remain satisfied with appearances alone; we need content, means and structures that can facilitate dialogue and interaction within the People of God, especially between priests and laity. Why do I insist on this? Because sometimes there can be a certain elitism in the presbyteral order that detaches it from the laity; the priest ultimately becomes more a “landlord” than a pastor of a whole community as it moves forward. This will require changing certain overly vertical, distorted and partial visions of the Church, the priestly ministry, the role of the laity, ecclesial responsibilities, roles of governance and so forth.
A second risk is intellectualism. Reality turns into abstraction and we, with our reflections, end up going in the opposite direction. This would turn the Synod into a kind of study group, offering learned but abstract approaches to the problems of the Church and the evils in our world. The usual people saying the usual things, without great depth or spiritual insight, and ending up along familiar and unfruitful ideological and partisan divides, far removed from the reality of the holy People of God and the concrete life of communities around the world. Finally, the temptation of complacency, the attitude that says: “We have always done it this way” (Evangelii Gaudium, 33) and it is better not to change. That expression – “We have always done it that way” – is poison for the life of the Church. Those who think this way, perhaps without even realizing it, make the mistake of not taking seriously the times in which we are living. The danger, in the end, is to apply old solutions to new problems. A patch of rough cloth that ends up creating a worse tear (cf. Mt 9:16). It is important that the synodal process be exactly this: a process of becoming, a process that involves the local Churches, in different phases and from the bottom up, in an exciting and engaging effort that can forge a style of communion and participation directed to mission.
And so, brothers and sisters, let us experience this moment of encounter, listening and reflection as a season of grace that, in the joy of the Gospel, allows us to recognize at least three opportunities. First, that of moving not occasionally but structurally towards a synodal Church, an open square where all can feel at home and participate. The Synod then offers us the opportunity to become a listening Church, to break out of our routine and pause from our pastoral concerns in order to stop and listen. To listen to the Spirit in adoration and prayer. Today how much we miss the prayer of adoration; so many people have lost not only the habit but also the very notion of what it means to worship God! To listen to our brothers and sisters speak of their hopes and of the crises of faith present in different parts of the world, of the need for a renewed pastoral life and of the signals we are receiving from those on the ground. Finally, it offers us the opportunity to become a Church of closeness. Let us keep going back to God’s own “style,” which is closeness, compassion and tender love. God has always operated that way. If we do not become this Church of closeness with attitudes of compassion and tender love, we will not be the Lord’s Church. Not only with words, but by a presence that can weave greater bonds of friendship with society and the world. A Church that does not stand aloof from life, but immerses herself in today’s problems and needs, bandaging wounds and healing broken hearts with the balm of God. Let us not forget God’s style, which must help us: closeness, compassion and tender love.
En octubre del 2021, el Papa Francisco emitió una invitación a toda la Iglesia a reunirse y escuchar al Espíritu Santo en oración, compartiendo y discerniendo en preparación para el Sínodo de los Obispos en octubre del 2023. Aunque un sínodo es una reunión, nuestro Santo Padre invitó a la Iglesia a un proceso de “sinodalidad”, una forma de ser una Iglesia que incluye a todos los bautizados en una humilde búsqueda para entender lo que el Espíritu nos está diciendo hoy. Uno de los objetivos de la sinodalidad es encontrar formas de conectar el Evangelio, las buenas nuevas de Jesucristo, con la vida cotidiana de las personas. Toda la información extraída de este proceso ha sido resumida y compartida con regiones de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos, una asamblea de representantes de América del Norte y, en última instancia, con el Sínodo sobre la Sinodalidad en Roma el próximo año.
Muchas personas de nuestra Iglesia local respondieron con entusiasmo a la invitación a participar en sesiones de escucha celebradas a través de la Arquidiócesis a principios de este año para ayudar en la preparación para el Sínodo sobre la Sinodalidad 2023. Feligreses, familias enteras, personas marginadas, catequistas y muchos otros expresaron su agradecimiento al Papa Francisco por la oportunidad de dialogar, discernir y ser escuchados. Personas de muchas culturas, grupos de edad e idiomas diferentes se unieron en pequeños grupos para orar juntos y escucharse unos a otros para discernir cómo el Espíritu Santo nos está llamando a ser “luz del mundo” y “sal de la tierra”. Lamento que la Arquidiócesis no haya podido organizar sesiones de escucha con personas de otras iglesias cristianas y diferentes religiones.
Al revisar el informe resumido, descubrí que los miembros de esta Arquidiócesis ya habían expresado muchas preocupaciones. Estas sesiones de escucha, sin embargo, han abierto una forma de pensar concretamente sobre cómo abordar los problemas a nivel local. Por lo tanto, pase lo que pase en Roma el próximo año, ya tenemos algunas ideas valiosas sobre nuestra misión aquí. Además, el proceso sinodal produjo nuevas experiencias en comunicaciones en línea, redes sociales, grabaciones de video y otras plataformas digitales que han abierto nuevas técnicas misioneras para la Arquidiócesis.
Se celebraron más de 700 sesiones de escucha; la mayoría fueron reuniones en persona, mientras que algunas se llevaron a cabo en línea. Alrededor de 33 parroquias desarrollaron sus propias encuestas en línea para tratar de llegar a un mayor número de personas que no participan en la vida parroquial. Se recibieron unas 3,000 páginas de informes en inglés y 1,500 páginas en español. En total, se escucharon las voces de más de 15,000 personas. Es impresionante que más de 200 grupos pequeños que se reunieron en español, se reunieron cinco veces cada uno, y algunos continúan reuniéndose hoy.
Un resumen de “lo que escuchamos” en estas sesiones de escucha se puede encontrar en nuestro sitio web. Les invito a que lean el informe completo. Esto les dará una mejor comprensión de la gratitud y las preocupaciones expresadas por diversas personas y comunidades en los cuatro condados del norte de New Jersey que conforman la Arquidiócesis de Newark.
Por favor, únanse a mí en oración continua por el éxito del proceso sinodal que el Papa Francisco ha inaugurado. Que nuestros corazones estén abiertos a la gracia del Espíritu Santo mientras oramos, escuchamos y discernimos juntos para caminar por el mismo camino en el siglo XXI.
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Algunas recomendaciones para continuar el viaje sinodal en la Arquidiócesis de Newark sugeridas con frecuencia por los participantes son:
- Proporcionar una formación significativa con respecto al “sacerdocio de los laicos” y cómo cada persona está llamada a ser un discípulo de Cristo a través del bautismo para miembros del laicado y líderes de la Iglesia. Las sesiones de escucha mostraron que muchos feligreses están más enfocados en sus preocupaciones locales que en los problemas globales. Estos feligreses se beneficiarían de escuchar más noticias sobre la Iglesia y tener acceso a informes recientes del Vaticano y la arquidiócesis, y cartas pastorales (formación de fe para adultos). Los párrocos, los miembros del personal parroquial y los líderes de escuelas y campus universitarios pueden facilitar el “aprendizaje permanente” reuniendo grupos para leer, estudiar y reflexionar sobre los muchos recursos disponibles para saber más sobre la fe y los problemas contemporáneos de los que la Iglesia está hablando. Por ejemplo, se puede invitar a los feligreses a reunirse para Pequeñas Comunidades Cristianas, estudios bíblicos, libros, estudios de revistas, etc., a nivel parroquial o de decanato.
- Ayudar a feligreses que no están seguros de cómo llegar a las periferias: los pobres, los ex católicos, los que no tienen iglesia, las generaciones más jóvenes y otros. Se necesita capacitación en formas de llegar gentilmente a los demás e invitarlos a la vida de Cristo.
- Desarrollar capacitación de liderazgo laico en liderazgo parroquial, ministerios y grupos, justicia social y alcance.
- Continuar los procesos sinodales entre los feligreses – escuchar y fortalecer las parroquias para que los pastores y los miembros del personal entiendan las necesidades de los feligreses y las comunidades locales.
- Fomentar la discusión y eventos de desarrollo comunitario en cada parroquia, decanato y la arquidiócesis.
- Crear métodos intencionales de acompañamiento en las parroquias para las personas durante los momentos clave de la vida: nacimientos, bautismos, sacramentos, celebraciones y funerales.
- Ofrecer más discusiones ecuménicas e interreligiosas en entornos parroquiales y arquidiocesanos.
Los consejos pastorales parroquiales ahora aprenderán cómo llevar a cabo la planificación pastoral basada en lo que informaron a través de los procesos de sesiones de escucha. Otros ministerios harán lo mismo. El personal de la Arquidiócesis también recibirá esta retroalimentación y la usará para su planificación.
La Arquidiócesis de Newark ora con el Papa Francisco, confiando en el Espíritu Santo, para que todos seamos uno (Juan 17,21) como la Iglesia de Cristo y podamos mostrar nuestra luz al mundo en unidad y amor.
Con la guía del Espíritu Santo, y la intercesión de nuestra Santísima Madre, María, oramos para que esta Iglesia Local avance con coraje para crear un futuro lleno de esperanza y confianza, llevando a todos las buenas nuevas de Jesucristo.
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
Gracias por estar aquí, en la apertura del Sínodo. Han venido por muchos diferentes caminos e Iglesias, llevando cada uno en el corazón preguntas y esperanzas. Estoy seguro de que el Espíritu nos guiará y nos dará la gracia para seguir adelante juntos, para escucharnos unos a otros y embarcarnos en un discernimiento del tiempo en que vivimos, en solidaridad con las luchas y aspiraciones de toda la humanidad. Reitero que el Sínodo no es un parlamento o sondeo de opinión; el Sínodo es un evento eclesial, y su protagonista es el Espíritu Santo. Si no está el Espíritu, no habrá Sínodo.
Vivamos este Sínodo en el espíritu de la oración ferviente que Jesús elevó al Padre por sus discípulos: “que todos sean uno” (Jn 17,21). Estamos llamados a la unidad, a la comunión, a la fraternidad que nace de sentirnos abrazados por el amor único de Dios. Todos nosotros, sin distinciones, y en particular nosotros Pastores, como escribía san Cipriano: “Debemos mantener y defender firmemente esta unidad, sobre todo nosotros los obispos, que somos los que presidimos en la Iglesia, a fin de probar que el mismo episcopado es también uno e indiviso” (De Ecclesiae Catholicae Unitate, 5). Por eso, caminemos juntos en el único Pueblo de Dios, para experimentar una Iglesia que recibe y vive el don de la unidad, y que está abierta a la voz del Espíritu.
Las palabras clave del Sínodo son tres: comunión, participación y misión. Comunión y misión son expresiones teológicas que describen el misterio de la Iglesia, y es bueno que hagamos memoria de ellas. El Concilio Vaticano Segundo claramente enseñó que la comunión expresa la naturaleza misma de la Iglesia y, al mismo tiempo, afirmó que la Iglesia ha recibido “la misión de anunciar el reino de Cristo y de Dios e instaurarlo en todos los pueblos, y constituye en la tierra el germen y el principio de ese reino” (Lumen Gentium, 5). La Iglesia, por medio de esas dos palabras, contempla e imita la vida de la Santísima Trinidad, misterio de comunión ad intra y la fuente de misión ad extra. Después de un tiempo de reflexiones doctrinales, teológicas y pastorales que fueron parte de la recepción del Vaticano II, san Pablo VI quiso condensar precisamente en estas dos palabras —comunión y misión— “las líneas maestras, enunciadas por el Concilio”. Conmemorando la apertura del Concilio, afirmó en efecto que las líneas generales habían sido “la comunión, es decir, la cohesión y la plenitud interior, en la gracia, la verdad y la colaboración …, y la misión, que es el compromiso apostólico hacia el mundo contemporáneo” (Ángelus, 11 de octubre de 1970), que no es lo mismo que proselitismo...
Y esto nos trae a nuestra tercera palabra: participación. Las palabras “comunión” y “misión” corren el peligro de permanecer como términos algo abstractos, a menos que cultivemos una praxis eclesial que exprese la sinodalidad de manera concreta a cada paso del camino y del obrar, promoviendo la implicación real de todos y cada uno. Quisiera decir que celebrar un Sínodo siempre es hermoso e importante, pero es realmente provechoso si se convierte en expresión viva del “ser Iglesia”, de una forma de actuar caracterizada por una participación auténtica.
Esto no es un asunto de forma, sino de fe. La participación es un requerimiento de la fe recibida en el bautismo. Como afirma el apóstol Pablo, “todos nosotros fuimos bautizados en un mismo Espíritu para formar un solo cuerpo” (1 Co 12,13). En la Iglesia, todo comienza con el bautismo. El bautismo, la fuente de nuestra vida, del que deriva una idéntica dignidad de hijos de Dios, aun en la diferencia de ministerios y carismas. Por eso, todos los bautizados estamos llamados a participar en la vida y misión de la Iglesia. Si falta una participación real de todo el Pueblo de Dios, los discursos sobre la comunión corren el riesgo de permanecer como intenciones piadosas. Hemos avanzado en este aspecto, pero todavía nos cuesta, y debemos reconocer el malestar y el sufrimiento de numerosos agentes pastorales, de los organismos de participación de las diócesis y las parroquias, y de las mujeres, que a menudo siguen quedando al margen. ¡La participación de todos es un compromiso eclesial esencial! Todos los bautizados, porque el bautismo es nuestra tarjeta de identidad.
El Sínodo, al mismo tiempo que nos ofrece una gran oportunidad para una conversión pastoral en clave misionera y también ecuménica, no está exento de algunos riesgos. Cito tres de ellos. El primero es el formalismo. El Sínodo pudiera reducirse a un evento extraordinario, solo en el exterior, que sería como si nos quedáramos admirando la hermosa fachada de una iglesia, pero sin entrar nunca. El Sínodo, en cambio, es un proceso de auténtico discernimiento espiritual que no emprendemos para dar una imagen bonita de nosotros mismos, sino para colaborar mejor con la obra de Dios en la historia. Si queremos hablar de una Iglesia sinodal, no podemos contentarnos con las apariencias solamente, sino que necesitamos la sustancia, los instrumentos y las estructuras que pueden favorecer el diálogo y la interacción en el Pueblo de Dios, sobre todo entre los sacerdotes y los laicos. ¿Por qué insisto en esto? Porque a veces hay cierto elitismo en el orden presbiteral que lo hace separarse de los laicos; y el sacerdote al final se vuelve más el “propietario” que el pastor de toda una comunidad que sigue hacia adelante. Esto requiere que transformemos ciertas visiones verticalistas, distorsionadas y parciales de la Iglesia, del ministerio presbiteral, del papel de los laicos, de las responsabilidades eclesiales, y de los roles de gobierno, entre otras.
Un segundo riesgo es el intelectualismo. La realidad se convierte en abstracción y nosotros con nuestras reflexiones, terminamos dirigiéndonos en la dirección opuesta. Esto convertiría el Sínodo en una especie de grupo de estudio, con intervenciones cultas pero abstractas sobre los problemas de la Iglesia y los males de nuestro mundo. Las mismas personas diciendo lo mismo, sin gran profundidad o contenido espiritual, terminando por caer otra vez en las habituales y estériles divisiones ideológicas y partidistas, alejándose de la realidad del Pueblo santo de Dios y de la vida concreta de las comunidades dispersas por el mundo. Por último, la tentación de la complacencia, la actitud que dice: “Siempre se ha hecho así” (Evangelii Gaudium, 33) y es mejor no cambiar. Esa expresión —“Siempre se ha hecho así” – es un veneno para la vida de la Iglesia. Quienes piensan así, quizás sin darse cuenta, caen en el error de no tomar en serio los tiempos en que vivimos. El riesgo es que al final se adopten soluciones viejas para problemas nuevos. Un parche de tela nueva que provoca una rotura más grande (cf. Mt 9,16). Es importante que el proceso sinodal sea realmente esto: un proceso de convertirse; que involucre a las Iglesias locales, en fases diversas y partiendo desde abajo, en un esfuerzo apasionado y encarnado, que imprima un estilo de comunión y participación dirigido hacia la misión.
Por tanto, hermanos y hermanas, vivamos este momento de encuentro, escucha y reflexión como un tiempo de gracia que, en la alegría del Evangelio, nos permita reconocer al menos tres oportunidades. La primera es la de encaminarnos no ocasionalmente, sino estructuralmente hacia una Iglesia sinodal; un lugar abierto, donde todos se sientan en casa y puedan participar. El Sínodo entonces nos ofrece una oportunidad para ser una Iglesia que escucha, para romper con nuestra rutina y frenar nuestras preocupaciones pastorales y detenernos a escuchar. Escuchar el Espíritu en la adoración y la oración. ¡Cuánto nos hace falta hoy la oración de adoración! Tanta gente ha perdido no sólo la costumbre, ¡sino también la noción de lo que significa adorar a Dios! Escuchar a nuestros hermanos y hermanas hablar de sus esperanzas y las crisis de la fe en las diversas partes del mundo, de la necesidad de una renovación de la vida pastoral y las señales que provienen de las realidades locales. Por último, tenemos la oportunidad de ser una Iglesia de la cercanía. Regresemos al “estilo” propio de Dios, que es cercanía, compasión y ternura. Dios siempre ha actuado así. Si no llegamos a ser esta Iglesia de cercanía con actitudes de compasión y ternura, no seremos la Iglesia del Señor. No solo con palabras, sino con una presencia que pueda establecer mayores lazos de amistad con la sociedad y con el mundo. Una Iglesia que no se separa de la vida, sino que se involucra en los problemas y necesidades de nuestro tiempo, curando las heridas y sanando los corazones quebrantados con el bálsamo de Dios. No olvidemos el estilo de Dios que nos va a ayudar: la cercanía, la compasión y la ternura.
Por favor únanse a mí para orar con el Papa Francisco por el don del Espíritu Santo mientras continuamos nuestro viaje sinodal.