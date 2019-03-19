Town Hall Conference Call for Independent Victim Compensation Program (IVCP) for the Dioceses of New Jersey

For Compensation of Certain Individual Claims of Clergy Sexual Abuse of Minors by Clergy

On February 11, 2019 the Archdiocese of Newark, and the Dioceses of Camden, Metuchen, Trenton and Paterson (collectively the "Dioceses") announced the formation of the Independent Victim Compensation Program (IVCP) to pay reparations to victims of clergy sexual abuse of minors by clergy of the Dioceses. The Dioceses have retained Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille Biros to serve as Administrators of the IVCP and to begin work to implement the Program. (Read Press Release here)

The Draft Protocol is now available for review online at www.njdiocesesivcp.com. The one-month comment period ends March 29, 2019 for interested parties to comment on the terms and criteria of the Draft Protocol. Parties can comment in writing through the form on the website or join and participate in the next public conference call on Friday, March 29, 2019, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The toll-free phone number for the call is 866-519-2796 (Participant Passcode: 866271). Thank you.