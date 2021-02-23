 Skip to main content

Union Catholic rises to the challenge of snowstorm

By Jim Lambert

Scotch Plains, N.J. - Union Catholic demonstrated its flexibility, resiliency, and superior technological advances when the school recently navigated its way through an unprecedented set of circumstances.

Contending with more than two feet of snow that caused blizzard-like conditions while also dealing with the ongoing pandemic, Union Catholic rose to the challenge and showcased its many strengths last week.

The two snow days and one virtual day that started the school week last week required lots of scrambling, rescheduling, meetings, and adaptability.

There were lots of moving parts on display behind the scenes at UC during the snowstorm.

UC Principal Sister Percylee Hart, RSM, said that she and her staff begin looking at the weather well in advance of any storms.  

“We start scanning the environment as soon as we get the 5 and 10 day forecasts when a major storm is coming, and monitor news reports, and network with other high schools to see what the local conditions are where they are," she said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Recent News

February 23, 2021
Black History Month: Black Catholics in New Jersey
February 23, 2021
Parishes should plan now how to welcome back parishioners to church
February 23, 2021
Union Catholic rises to the challenge of snowstorm
February 16, 2021
Ashes mark beginning, not end, of new life, says theologian
February 12, 2021
School celebrates Black History Month with exhibit dedicated to women
more