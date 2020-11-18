 Skip to main content

Union members deliver food to parish soup kitchen, food pantry

Union members from Teamsters Local 863, in Mountainside, N.J. delivered food to the soup kitchen at St. John Parish in Newark and the food pantry at St. Peter Parish in Belleville.

Several times a year, these union members, who are part of the Teamsters Joint Council No.73, take time to make food deliveries to soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the state.

"It is a great example of the generosity of members of labor unions during this pandemic, said Fr. Timothy Graff, who is Cardinal Joseph Tobin's Liasion to Labor. "Union Members have long partnered with the Archdiocese of Newark in caring for the less fortunate."

