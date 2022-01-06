Upcoming Events

Due to the continued COVID pandemic, the Archdiocesan Respect Life Office will not be promoting the sending of buses to the March for Life this year.
Please consider having your parish community participate in one of the following Respect Life activities:
- USCCB's 9 Days for Life Novena
- Attend the Rally and Walk for Life on January 14, 2022 in Trenton. More details can be found here: njrtl.org
- National Prayer Vigil for Life | USCCB Jan. 20-21, 2022
- Walking with Moms in Need
- Hosting a baby item, toiletry, food or toy drive for Mercy House
- Having a pro-life/post abortive speaker