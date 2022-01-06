Upcoming Events

 Skip to main content

Due to the continued COVID pandemic, the Archdiocesan Respect Life Office will not be promoting the sending of buses to the March for Life this year.

Please consider having your parish community participate in one of the following Respect Life activities:

Contact Us

Respect Life Office
171 Clifton Ave.
Newark, NJ 07104
 
Cheryl A. Riley
Director
973-497-4350
 
Christine Geiges-Krey
Administrative Assistant
973-497-4348
 
Pete Hernandez
Coordinator Mercy House
201-687-8185
 
Annette Miller
Coordinator Mercy House
201-687-8139
 
Steve Taylor
Logistics Coordinator
973-643-8000
 
The Mercy House
973-643-8000

 

 

 

