Upcoming virtual faith formation conference presents innovative ways to accompany faithful through the pandemic

Traditionally, during this time of year, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Catechetical Office is immersed in preparing for its yearly Catechist Convocation, which usually draws over 800 parish catechetical leaders and catechists from across the Archdiocese. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 cases began to rise in April and May, the Catechetical Office feared that the Convocation would need to be canceled. As the summer progressed, numerous formation conferences were delayed and eventually canceled across the country in a time when parishes needed even greater support. Seeing how the Archdiocesan families, parishes, and neighboring dioceses had been affected by the pandemic, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Catechetical Office decided to move their yearly Convocation to a virtual platform. By teaming up with Virtual Catholic Conference, the Catechetical Office was able to expand the Convocation to meet the needs of all the faithful in the Archdiocese and beyond.

In collaboration with the Dioceses of Trenton, Metuchen, Paterson, and Camden, the Archdiocese of Newark is calling ministry leaders, catechists, and families to join the Faith Formation Virtual Conference taking place Nov. 5-8. The Conference is designed to empower, educate, and inspire attendees to be confident educators in the faith both at home and in their parish and school communities. This four-day bilingual formational experience will provide access to 50-plus pre-recorded workshops and live sessions given by presenters from around the country.

Among the numerous talented presenters, the Conference keynotes Dr. Hosffman Ospino and Dr. Joseph White will unpack the new Directory for Catechesis. Each will identify how this formative document has become a guidebook for handing on the faith and a charge to all of the faithful to answer their baptismal call as missionary disciples.

The additional 50-plus presentations will cover an assortment of topics such as: Raising our Kids in the faith, Finding Joy and Encouragement as a Catechist During the Pandemic, Self-Care for Parents, Catechizing in a Virtual Environment, The Mundane Mystery of Family Life, to highlight a few.

“Rarely do ministry leaders and catechists get to connect with counterparts from neighboring dioceses,” said Patty Rodriguez, associate director for Catechist Formation. “The conference will offer special sessions to help build new contacts across the diocese, connect with like-minded leaders in neighboring dioceses, and form relationships that sustain participants spiritually and professionally. In addition to ministry leaders and catechists, all parents maintain the primary responsibility and gift of sharing the faith with their children. By providing tips on home catechesis and getting connected to other parents, the conference will help families grow in community, confidence, and knowledge of the faith.”

In addition to the formative opportunities, there will be a virtual prayer room for intercessory prayer, adoration breaks, and praise and worship.

There has been great anticipation around the Archdiocese for the event. As Chi Aquino, Director of Formation for St. Paul’s in Ramsey, emphasized, “I’m always so encouraged at the annual conference, and I love getting new ideas for our parish. This year especially, I feel like we really need to connect in any way we can, and I think this will be the perfect opportunity to share successes, challenges and just support one another. I’m so excited to gather - even virtually - with everyone!”

Nancy Plate, the director of Religious Education at Sacred Heart in Bloomfield, sees the conference as “a great way to accompany parents in growing in their faith as well as an initiative that will provide them assistance in passing on the faith to their families.” She referred to the conference as, “a game-changer in supporting the parents in the ‘Domestic Church’.”

The conference will be open with all recorded presentations available for on-demand viewing from Nov. 5-8, with additional access for 90 days on the conference site. All sessions will also be available for MP3 download so participants can listen and study on the go. The schedule of live events includes: Nov. 6, inter-diocesan and inter-parish collaborative roundtable opportunities; Nov. 7, multiple live sessions for connecting with presenters and collaborating in live workshops.

The Conference is made possible by sponsors including: Platinum Sponsor: Catholic Faith Technologies; Gold Sponsor: Hallow; Silver Sponsors: Renew, Our Sunday Visitors, The Catholic Apostolate Center, Sadlier, Felician University; and the numerous exhibitors who financially supported or provided speakers for the event. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Sponsors at the live booths on Saturday.

For more information, or to register, visit www.virtualcatholicconference.com/newark2020. Registration fee is $25 per participant.