Updated COVID-19 Directives

Changes in Mask and Capacity Requirements for Liturgical Gatherings

Please read the latest Archdiocese of Newark COVID-19 directives (linked here) and note the changes in mask requirements as of May 28, 2021 and indoor capacity as of June 4, 2021. With these directives, we want to ensure that we celebrate the liturgy joyfully and safely and move to a new phase in welcoming all back to our parishes. Thank you for all that you are and have been doing during this extraordinary time.

Given the reinstatement by the Bishops of NJ of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and the lessening of restrictions from the state, the following is provided as an immediate update to the May 4 directives.

Effective May 28, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated persons. If not fully vaccinated, persons are strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidance and wear a face mask in public settings. Masks are still required on public transit and in health care settings, prisons, child-care facilities and schools, among other places. People will no longer be required to socially distance indoors or outdoors, (May 28), although unvaccinated persons should continue to maintain a safe distance from others.

Effective June 4, all indoor gathering limits will be removed.

Although these directives represent a reduction of pandemic restrictions, the local pastors/administrators/chaplains can impose stricter regulations as needed. These may include wearing masks, social distancing, and signing in for Mass or activities.

These directives apply to all indoor and outdoor events.

