Updated Directives Regarding Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries

Updated directives regarding Catholic Cemeteries have been approved by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., for the Archdiocese of Newark.

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, all archdiocesan cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open for visitation every Sunday, thereafter. Beginning on Monday, May 11, up to 10 family members will be permitted to attend a burial service. (Currently, two family members only are permitted.) Until further notice, all committal services are limited to immediate family only and not to exceed the recommendations of New Jersey Executive Order No. 107 (2020) and Administrative Order 2020-04, that gatherings of 10 persons or fewer are permitted.

Beginning on Monday, May 18, cemetery visitation will be permitted weekdays, Monday through Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., after all interments are completed.

Memorial Day Masses at our all archdiocesan cemeteries are postponed until further notice. Announcements are forthcoming regarding a livestream or video of Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. All persons entering archdiocesan cemetery and mausoleum premises must wear a facemask and practice social distancing as per the state's mandate. Signs will be posted in cemeteries.

Read the full letter from Andrew P. Schafer, the executive director Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark:The Challenges of Our Catholic Cemeteries During Coronavirus.

