Updated Statement Regarding Sacred Heart School in Jersey City

Our Sacred Heart School in Jersey City remains closed today. The school will reopen tomorrow, and counselors will be onsite to assist students and staff. We are grateful for the immediate response by staff in handling this terrifying situation with all the students. All the children are safe, and parents were notified yesterday in a timely fashion. We reiterate our gratitude to all the first responders in safeguarding the public during this deadly incident. As a Catholic community, we continue to grieve for the victims and for the family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals.