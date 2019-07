The USCCB voted on several proposals to hold bishops accountable for instances of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable persons, sexual misconduct, or the intentional mishandling of such cases. The USCCB specifically committed to involving and utilizing lay professional experts, and also established a new, independent mechanism for the reporting of such cases.

