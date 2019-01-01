Through your support of the 2020 Annual Appeal, the Archdiocese of Newark is able to form the next generation of leaders, to welcome those on the margins, and finally to provide the resources so that our parishes can flourish. Your gift to the Annual Appeal is and always will be used for the reasons intended, to serve the mission of the church and nothing more.

There are many ways to make a gift to the Annual Appeal, including our website www.rcan.org/sharing. There you can also see the areas your gift will support and learn more about our programs and ministries.

Your gift to the 2020 Annual Appeal impacts the mission of the Archdiocese of Newark. Thank you for your prayerful consideration. Donate Here

2020 Annual Appeal Video

2020 Annual Appeal Video (Spanish)

2020 Annual Appeal Video (Portuguese)