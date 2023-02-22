Video: A Lenten message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

On Ash Wednesday, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. reflects on the season of Lent and the importance of walking together over the next 40 days.

"My brothers and sisters, please join me in making this Lent 'an acceptable time' for recognizing that we truly are a synodal Church guided by the Holy Spirit. I urge you to join me in asking for all the gifts of the Spirit—especially piety, knowledge, fortitude, counsel and understanding—so that we can persevere in preparing for the joy of Easter," he says.