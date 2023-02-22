 Skip to main content

Video: A Lenten message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

February 22, 2023
 
On Ash Wednesday, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. reflects on the season of Lent and the importance of walking together over the next 40 days.
 
"My brothers and sisters, please join me in making this Lent 'an acceptable time' for recognizing that we truly are a synodal Church guided by the Holy Spirit. I urge you to join me in asking for all the gifts of the Spirit—especially piety, knowledge, fortitude, counsel and understanding—so that we can persevere in preparing for the joy of Easter," he says.
 
Click the link to watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBFM1Y_56S0&t=1s
 
En este Miércoles de Ceniza, el Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. reflexiona sobre el tiempo de Cuaresma y la importancia de caminar juntos durante los próximos 40 días.
 
"Hermanos y hermanas, únanse a mí para hacer de esta Cuaresma 'un tiempo aceptable' para reconocer que somos verdaderamente una Iglesia sinodal guiada por el Espíritu Santo. Les insto a que se unan a mí para pedir que recibamos todos los dones del Espíritu—especialmente piedad, ciencia, fortaleza, consejo e inteligencia—para que podamos perseverar en la preparación para la alegría de la Pascua," dice el Cardenal Tobin.
 
Haga clic al link para ver el video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XPp9ikm56w

