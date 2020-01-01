Video: 'One of the things I love about celebrating Mass' -Msgr. Robert Meyer

Msgr. Robert S. Meyer, Pastor of Saint Teresa of Avila in Summit describes one of the things he loves about celebrating Mass: being fed by the Lord. "I’ve always looked at Mass as the place where we come to be fed," he says. "People come to the church with different needs. Some come to praise. Some come to ask. Some come just to see their neighbors. It’s a powerful sign that the Lord feeds us at the Mass and we’re in this together."

Msgr. Robert also says the cross reminds us why we should gather, and, "reminds us that we’re also connected to each other, and faith is usually celebrated as a community."

Here is the full transcript:

Q: What is one thing you love about celebrating Mass?

A: I’ve always looked at Mass as the place where we come to be fed. People come to the church with different needs. Some come to praise. Some come to ask. Some come just to see their neighbors. It’s a powerful sign that the Lord feeds us at the Mass and we’re in this together.

Q: Why should we attend Mass?

A: I’ve always used that image of the cross for why we should gather. The cross is the part that goes from us up, so our connection to God. But the other bream – the crossbeam – reminds us that we’re also connected to each other, and faith is usually celebrated as a community. The Lord himself was always with people except when he needed to be fed quietly. When you read the stories of the scriptures you find Jesus always surrounded by people and sharing ideas and living life and the same is true for us even in 2020.