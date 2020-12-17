Watch: 'The Illumination of the Carol Sing: Radiant Beams from Heaven Afar'

Enjoy the history, pictures, and music of a time-honored tradition from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Due to the present pandemic, the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart was not able to celebrate the traditional Candlelight Carol Sing.

However, Cathedral Director John Miller compiled videos and pictures of past Carol Sing events commemorating the 50th anniversary of this Archdiocesan celebration.

This moving video production by the Cathedral Basilica Concert Series is a treasure trove of music and images of previous Carol Sings. It also includes interviews by Miller with some of the musicians.

So please, sit back, relax and enjoy the show!