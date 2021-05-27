Watch the Ordination to the Priesthood Livestream

Please join us via livestream on Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. as Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, ordains five men to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for service as priests in the Archdiocese of Newark.

Livestream on Archdiocese YouTube and Facebook

Click here to watch the livestream on YouTube

Click here to watch the livestream on Facebook

Click here for the Ordination to the Priesthood Worship Aid

Note: This is a livestream event and is not a public event.

Celebrate with us, and please pray for vocations!

Moris Montoya, Christian G. Scalo, Lynx J.M. Soliman, Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Araujo, and Gabriel Celis Camacho

To learn about the new priests, including profiles of each, click here to read "Q&A with the five new priests" on JerseyCatholic.org

Click here to learn more about Vocations for Diocesan Priesthood.