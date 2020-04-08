A Way of the Cross: Reflections by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.



Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., has composed a series of reflections on the traditional 14 Stations of the Cross. His reflections are inspired by the Way of the Cross composed by St. Alphonsus Liguori, who founded the Cardinal’s religious community, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists).

Cardinal Tobin offers these reflections as a way of praying the Stations of the Cross in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused so much suffering and death in our time and that has millions of people anxious and afraid.

The Way of the Cross is a journey we make with Jesus as a pilgrim people. By sharing in Christ’s suffering and death, we affirm our closeness to him and to all our sisters and brothers worldwide in spite of the isolation and social distancing required by our efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

