Ways to Give

Donate Online
In order to support the Annual Appeal today by using your Credit or Debit Card, kindly complete the form below. (If you would still like to fulfill a pledge made for the 2019 Annual Appeal, please call our office directly.)
Please Remember: If you would like to make a one-time gift or a payment towards an existing pledge, please click on the "One-Time Gift or Pledge Payment" button below before entering your payment information. If you click on "Pledge to give", a new pledge will be added to your record and monthly gifts will be applied to the new pledge.
If you would like to make a pledge and schedule monthly gifts, you may click on the "Make a New Pledge" button below and then select the duration of payments. Please note that the Appeal runs each calendar year, all pledges should be scheduled to be paid within the calendar year (December 31).
If you have any questions or concerns regarding a gift by credit card, please contact:
Tatiana Paredes
973-497-4129
2019 Annual Appeal
By Mail
To make a pledge, please print and send in your pledge card to the address below. Checks should be made payable to Annual Appeal.
Archdiocese of Newark
Development Office/Annual Appeal
P.O. Box 9577
171 Clifton Avenue
Newark, NJ 07104
Stock
For additional information or to notify us of an incoming donation, please contact:
Carmen Olivo
(973) 497-4043