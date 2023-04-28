We are challenged to be Spirit-filled evangelizers

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,
Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), is filled with references to the Holy Spirit.
In his first chapter, the pope writes: “Life in the Spirit, which has its source in the heart of the risen Christ,” is the opposite of the anxious, guilt-ridden, superficial way of life that far too many of us experience. “That is no way to live a dignified and fulfilled life,” the Holy Father tells us. “It is not God’s will for us” (#2). The alternative is the meaningful, joy-filled way of life that Christ taught us by his words and his example.
In his final chapter, Pope Francis exclaims: “How I long for the right words to stir up enthusiasm for a new chapter of evangelization full of fervor, joy, generosity, courage, boundless love and attraction! Yet I realize that no words of encouragement will be enough unless the fire of the Holy Spirit burns in our hearts” (#261).
The pope challenges all of us—no matter who we are—to be “Spirit-filled evangelizers,” disciples of Jesus Christ whose hearts are on fire, who have a keen sense of mission, and who never hesitate to proclaim the Good News (#259).
In the sacraments of baptism and confirmation, we received the gifts of the Holy Spirit. We are members of the community of faith, the Church, and have accepted the responsibility that Christ entrusted to all his disciples: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt 28:19-20). This great commission belongs to each one of us individually and to the whole Church. We fulfill this responsibility, each in our own way, according to the gifts and talents given to us as stewards of our baptismal calling.
Most of us have never considered ourselves “missionaries,” let alone “Spirit-filled evangelizers.” The image of evangelizing seems strangely contrary to the Catholic ethos. Something in us protests: We are not fundamentalists. We do not wear our faith on our sleeves. We were taught to be more reserved in our witness to the faith.
While it’s true that we Catholics have always “stood out” from other Christians in our worship, our devotions (especially to Mary and the saints) and our observances (Lenten abstinence and meatless Fridays, for example), we have never been “in your face” when it comes to sharing our faith. And now, we are challenged “to regard ourselves as sealed, even branded, by this mission of bringing light, blessing, enlivening, raising up, healing and freeing” (#273).
Pope Francis knows that he is calling us to move beyond “our comfort zones” and to define ourselves not as Catholics who simply do what is expected of us, but who acknowledge and accept a very different role for ourselves as missionary disciples of Jesus Christ.
“My mission of being in the heart of the people is not just a part of my life or a badge I can take off,” the pope says. “It is not an ‘extra’ of just another moment in life. Instead, it is something I cannot uproot from my being without destroying my very self. I am a mission on this Earth; that is the reason why I am here in this world” (#273). Strong words from a man who believes passionately that he (like all of us) is called to burn with the fire of God’s love and to live the Gospel in every fiber of his being.
This is an impossible expectation for us fragile, sinful human beings unless we are filled with the grace of the Spirit. “Christ, risen and glorified, is the wellspring of our hope,” the pope assures us. “He will not deprive us of the help we need to carry out the mission which he has entrusted to us” (#275). We have received His Spirit, and so we have the power to cast off the chains we have forged for ourselves and to work wonders in Jesus’ name.
As we prepare for the Solemnity of Pentecost 30 days from now, let’s look to the example of the Virgin Mary. “With the Holy Spirit, Mary is always present in the midst of the people. She joined the disciples in praying for the coming of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:14), and thus made possible the missionary outburst which took place at Pentecost” (#284).
Holy Mary, Mother of God and our mother, help us be ready to receive the Spirit of life into our hearts—this Pentecost and always!
Thousands of children and adults have trained on how to spot, combat abuse (Child Abuse Prevention Month)
Reprinted from JerseyCatholic.org, the news site of the Archdiocese of Newark.
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
The following is a selection from the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel).
Taking the first step, being involved and supportive, bearing fruit and rejoicing
24. The Church which “goes forth” is a community of missionary disciples who take the first step, who are involved and supportive, who bear fruit and rejoice. An evangelizing community knows that the Lord has taken the initiative, He has loved us first (cf. 1 Jn 4:19), and therefore we can move forward, boldly take the initiative, go out to others, seek those who have fallen away, stand at the crossroads, and welcome the outcast. Such a community has an endless desire to show mercy, the fruit of its own experience of the power of the Father’s infinite mercy. Let us try a little harder to take the first step and become involved. Jesus washed the feet of His disciples. The Lord gets involved, and He involves his own as He kneels to wash their feet. He tells His disciples: “You will be blessed if you do this” (Jn 13:17).
An evangelizing community gets involved by word and deed in people’s daily lives; it bridges distances, it is willing to abase itself if necessary, and it embraces human life, touching the suffering flesh of Christ in others. Evangelizers thus take on the “smell of the sheep” and the sheep are willing to hear their voice. An evangelizing community is also supportive, standing by people at every step of the way, no matter how difficult or lengthy this may prove to be. It is familiar with patient expectation and apostolic endurance.
Evangelization consists mostly of patience and disregard for the constraints of time. Faithful to the Lord’s gift, it also bears fruit. An evangelizing community is always concerned with fruit because the Lord wants her to be fruitful. It cares for the grain and does not grow impatient at the weeds. The sower, when he sees weeds sprouting among the grain, does not grumble, or overreact. He or she finds a way to let the word take flesh in a particular situation and bear fruits of new life, however imperfect or incomplete these may appear. The disciple is ready to put his or her whole life on the line, even to accepting martyrdom, in bearing witness to Jesus Christ, yet the goal is not to make enemies but to see God’s word accepted and its capacity for liberation and renewal revealed.
Finally, an evangelizing community is filled with joy; it knows how to rejoice always. It celebrates every small victory, every step forward in the work of evangelization. Evangelization with joy becomes beauty in the liturgy as part of our daily concern to spread goodness. The Church evangelizes and is herself evangelized through the beauty of the liturgy, which is both a celebration of the task of evangelization and the source of her renewed self-giving.
My Prayer for You
Star of the new evangelization, help us to bear radiant witness to communion,
service, ardent and generous faith,
justice and love of the poor,
that the joy of the Gospel
may reach to the ends of the earth,
illuminating even the fringes of our world.
Mother of the living Gospel,
wellspring of happiness for God’s little ones,
pray for us.
Amen. Alleluia!
Mis queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,
La exhortación apostólica del Papa Francisco, Evangelii Gaudium (La alegría del Evangelio), está llena de referencias al Espíritu Santo.
En su primer capítulo, el Papa escribe: “La vida en el Espíritu, que tiene su fuente en el corazón de Cristo resucitado”, es lo contrario de la forma de vida ansiosa, llena de culpa y superficial que demasiados de nosotros experimentamos. “Así no se vive una vida digna y plena”, nos dice el Santo Padre. “No es la voluntad de Dios para nosotros” (#2). La alternativa es el modo de vida lleno de sentido y alegría que Cristo nos enseñó con sus palabras y su ejemplo.
En su capítulo final, el Papa Francisco exclama: “¡Cuánto anhelo las palabras adecuadas para suscitar el entusiasmo por un nuevo capítulo de evangelización lleno de fervor, alegría, generosidad, valentía, amor sin límites y atracción! Sin embargo, me doy cuenta de que ninguna palabra de aliento será suficiente si el fuego del Espíritu Santo no arde en nuestros corazones" (#261).
El Papa nos desafía a todos—sin importar quiénes seamos—a ser “evangelizadores llenos del Espíritu”, discípulos de Jesucristo cuyos corazones arden, que tienen un agudo sentido de la misión y que nunca dudan en proclamar la Buena Nueva (#259).
En los sacramentos del bautismo y la confirmación, recibimos los dones del Espíritu Santo. Somos miembros de la comunidad de fe, la Iglesia, y hemos aceptado la responsabilidad que Cristo confió a todos sus discípulos: “Vayan, pues, a las gentes de todas las naciones, y háganlas mis discípulos, bautícenlas en el nombre del Padre y del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo, y enséñenles a obedecer todo lo que les he mandado a ustedes” (Mt 28, 19-20). Este gran encargo pertenece a cada uno de nosotros individualmente y a toda la Iglesia. Cumplimos esta responsabilidad, cada uno a nuestra manera, según los dones y talentos que se nos han dado como administradores de nuestra vocación bautismal.
La mayoría de nosotros nunca nos hemos considerado “misioneros”, y mucho menos “evangelizadores llenos del Espíritu”. La imagen de evangelizar parece extrañamente contraria al ethos católico. Algo en nosotros protesta: No somos fundamentalistas. No llevamos nuestra fe en la manga. Nos enseñaron a ser más reservados en nuestro testimonio de fe.
Si bien es cierto que los católicos siempre nos hemos “distinguido” de los demás cristianos en nuestro culto, nuestras devociones (especialmente a María y a los santos) y nuestras observancias (abstinencia cuaresmal y viernes sin carne, por ejemplo), nunca hemos “dado la cara” a la hora de compartir nuestra fe. Y ahora, somos desafiados a “considerarnos sellados, incluso marcados, por esta misión de llevar luz, bendecir, vivificar, elevar, sanar y liberar" (# 273).
El Papa Francisco sabe que nos está llamando a ir más allá de “nuestras zonas de confort” y a definirnos no como católicos que simplemente hacen lo que se espera de nosotros, sino que reconocemos y aceptamos un papel muy diferente para nosotros como discípulos misioneros de Jesucristo.
“Mi misión de estar en el corazón de la gente no es sólo una parte de mi vida o una insignia que puedo quitarme”, dice el Papa. “No es un 'extra' de un momento más de la vida. Por el contrario, es algo que no puedo desarraigar de mi ser sin destruirme a mí mismo. Soy una misión en esta Tierra; esa es la razón por la que estoy aquí en este mundo” (#273). Palabras fuertes de un hombre que cree apasionadamente que él (como todos nosotros) está llamado a arder con el fuego del amor de Dios y a vivir el Evangelio en cada fibra de su ser.
Se trata de una expectativa imposible para nosotros, seres humanos frágiles y pecadores, a menos que estemos llenos de la gracia del Espíritu. “Cristo, resucitado y glorificado, es la fuente de nuestra esperanza”, nos asegura el Papa. “No nos privará de la ayuda necesaria para llevar a cabo la misión que nos ha confiado" (# 275). Hemos recibido Su Espíritu, y por eso tenemos el poder de despojarnos de las cadenas que nos hemos forjado y de obrar maravillas en nombre de Jesús.
Mientras nos preparamos para la Solemnidad de Pentecostés dentro de 30 días, fijémonos en el ejemplo de la Virgen María. “Con el Espíritu Santo, María está siempre presente en medio del pueblo. Ella se unió a los discípulos en la oración por la venida del Espíritu Santo (Hch 1,14), y así hizo posible el estallido misionero que tuvo lugar en Pentecostés" (#284).
Santa María, Madre de Dios y Madre nuestra, ¡ayúdanos a estar dispuestos a recibir el Espíritu de vida en nuestros corazones—este Pentecostés y siempre!
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Miles de niños y adultos han recibido formación sobre cómo detectar y combatir el abuso (Mes de la Prevención del Abuso Infantil)
Sean Quinn & Jaimie Julia Winters
Abril 17, 2023
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
La siguiente es una selección de la Exhortación Apostólica Evangelii Gaudium (La Alegría del Evangelio)
Una comunidad evangelizadora se involucra con obras y gestos en la vida cotidiana de los demás, acorta distancias, se baja hasta la humillación si es necesario, y asume la vida humana, tocando la carne sufriente de Cristo en el pueblo. Los evangelizadores tienen así “olor a oveja” y éstas escuchan su voz. Una comunidad evangelizadora también es un apoyo. Acompaña al pueblo en cada paso del camino, por más duros y prolongados que sean. Sabe de la espera paciente y de aguante apostólico.
La evangelización tiene mucho de paciencia, y no considera las limitaciones de tiempo. Fiel al don del Señor, también sabe “fructificar”. La comunidad evangelizadora siempre está atenta a los frutos, porque el Señor la quiere fecunda. Cuida el trigo y no pierde la paciencia por la cizaña. El sembrador, cuando ve despuntar la cizaña en medio del trigo, no tiene reacciones quejosas ni alarmistas. Encuentra la manera de que la Palabra se encarne en una situación concreta y dé frutos de vida nueva, aunque en apariencia sean imperfectos o inacabados. El discípulo sabe dar la vida entera y vivirla hasta el martirio como testimonio de Jesucristo, pero su sueño no es llenarse de enemigos, sino que la Palabra sea aceptada y manifieste su capacidad liberadora y renovadora.
Por último, la comunidad evangelizadora gozosa está llena de alegría, sabe siempre como festejar. Celebra cada pequeña victoria, cada paso adelante en la evangelización. La evangelización gozosa se vuelve belleza en la liturgia como parte de nuestra preocupación diaria de extender el bien. La Iglesia evangeliza y se evangeliza a sí misma a través de la belleza de la liturgia, la cual también es celebración de la tarea de evangelización y fuente de una entrega renovada.
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Por favor únanse a mí para orar con estas palabras dirigidas a la Santísima Virgen María tomadas de la conclusión de la Exhortación Apostólica del Papa Francisco Evangelii Gaudium:
Estrella de la nueva evangelización,ayúdanos a resplandecer en el testimonio de la comunión,
del servicio, de la fe ardiente y generosa,
de la justicia y el amor a los pobres,
para que la alegría del Evangelio
llegue hasta los confines de la tierra
y ninguna periferia se prive de su luz.
Madre del Evangelio viviente,
manantial de alegría para los pequeños,
ruega por nosotros.
Amén. ¡Aleluya!