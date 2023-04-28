 Skip to main content

We are challenged to be Spirit-filled evangelizers

April 28, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 17

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), is filled with references to the Holy Spirit.

In his first chapter, the pope writes: “Life in the Spirit, which has its source in the heart of the risen Christ,” is the opposite of the anxious, guilt-ridden, superficial way of life that far too many of us experience. “That is no way to live a dignified and fulfilled life,” the Holy Father tells us. “It is not God’s will for us” (#2). The alternative is the meaningful, joy-filled way of life that Christ taught us by his words and his example. 

In his final chapter, Pope Francis exclaims: “How I long for the right words to stir up enthusiasm for a new chapter of evangelization full of fervor, joy, generosity, courage, boundless love and attraction! Yet I realize that no words of encouragement will be enough unless the fire of the Holy Spirit burns in our hearts” (#261).

The pope challenges all of us—no matter who we are—to be “Spirit-filled evangelizers,” disciples of Jesus Christ whose hearts are on fire, who have a keen sense of mission, and who never hesitate to proclaim the Good News (#259).

In the sacraments of baptism and confirmation, we received the gifts of the Holy Spirit. We are members of the community of faith, the Church, and have accepted the responsibility that Christ entrusted to all his disciples: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt 28:19-20). This great commission belongs to each one of us individually and to the whole Church. We fulfill this responsibility, each in our own way, according to the gifts and talents given to us as stewards of our baptismal calling. 

Most of us have never considered ourselves “missionaries,” let alone “Spirit-filled evangelizers.” The image of evangelizing seems strangely contrary to the Catholic ethos. Something in us protests: We are not fundamentalists. We do not wear our faith on our sleeves. We were taught to be more reserved in our witness to the faith.

While it’s true that we Catholics have always “stood out” from other Christians in our worship, our devotions (especially to Mary and the saints) and our observances (Lenten abstinence and meatless Fridays, for example), we have never been “in your face” when it comes to sharing our faith. And now, we are challenged “to regard ourselves as sealed, even branded, by this mission of bringing light, blessing, enlivening, raising up, healing and freeing” (#273).

Pope Francis knows that he is calling us to move beyond “our comfort zones” and to define ourselves not as Catholics who simply do what is expected of us, but who acknowledge and accept a very different role for ourselves as missionary disciples of Jesus Christ.

“My mission of being in the heart of the people is not just a part of my life or a badge I can take off,” the pope says. “It is not an ‘extra’ of just another moment in life. Instead, it is something I cannot uproot from my being without destroying my very self. I am a mission on this Earth; that is the reason why I am here in this world” (#273). Strong words from a man who believes passionately that he (like all of us) is called to burn with the fire of God’s love and to live the Gospel in every fiber of his being.

This is an impossible expectation for us fragile, sinful human beings unless we are filled with the grace of the Spirit. “Christ, risen and glorified, is the wellspring of our hope,” the pope assures us. “He will not deprive us of the help we need to carry out the mission which he has entrusted to us” (#275). We have received His Spirit, and so we have the power to cast off the chains we have forged for ourselves and to work wonders in Jesus’ name. 

As we prepare for the Solemnity of Pentecost 30 days from now, let’s look to the example of the Virgin Mary. “With the Holy Spirit, Mary is always present in the midst of the people. She joined the disciples in praying for the coming of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:14), and thus made possible the missionary outburst which took place at Pentecost” (#284).

Holy Mary, Mother of God and our mother, help us be ready to receive the Spirit of life into our hearts—this Pentecost and always!

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
 
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R
Archbishop of Newark
 

Thousands of children and adults have trained on how to spot, combat abuse (Child Abuse Prevention Month)

 
Sean Quinn & Jaimie Julia Winters 
April 17, 2023
 
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Department for the Protection of the Faithful teaches adults and children how to recognize, report, and prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation.
 
The Virtus ® Empowering God’s Children program gives children in grades K–12 tools to understand the dangers of predators and how to identify and stop inappropriate behavior.
 
By doing so, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Department for the Protection of the Faithful hopes to inspire boys and girls to trust their instincts about potential abusers and seek help if they are being harmed in their relationships, interactions with strangers, and possibly well-known and respected adults in their lives.
 
Last year the Archdiocese of Newark expanded its protection of the faithful training programs to the approximately 60,500 public school children who attend faith formation programs in grades K-8 within Bergen, Hudson, Union, and Essex counties. This is in addition to the 20,000 Catholic school students in grades K-12 already served by the training program within the archdiocese.
 
Archdiocesan employees and volunteers, through the Virtus ® Protecting God’s Children workshop, are taught to see the signs of possible child sexual abuse and exploitation, and how to respond to, and report it.
 
The seminar for adults is mandatory for all newly hired employees, all clergy, and all volunteers who work with minors so the Archdiocese can ensure every adult within its parishes, schools, and pastoral center understands how to appropriately interact with young people and keep them from harm.
 
Adult participants watch two videos – the first  explains the nature and scope of child sexual abuse and exploitation, including its effect on young people and the reasons youth often have difficulty disclosing it. The video even features interviews with two abusers not associated with the Archdiocese of Newark, who share insights on their methodical and unsettling process of how they have groomed, abused, and exploited their vulnerable prey. The second contains a five-step plan on how to recognize, respond to, and report child sexual abuse and exploitation.
 
So far, over 100,000 archdiocesan personnel have taken the course since its 2002 launch — 350-450 classes are held every year.
 
Millions of children and adults in the Church have been trained to spot abuse since the establishment of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Allegations are now reported directly to law enforcement. Criminal background checks required for anyone working with children and the vulnerable within the Catholic Church are now the norm. The Charter includes guidelines for reconciliation, healing, accountability, and prevention of future abuse.
 
The Empowering God’s Children curriculum covers a variety of topics designed to give young people the tools they need to protect themselves from those who might harm them. Lessons include the importance of recognizing personal boundaries and how one should react if confused by someone’s touch.
 
“No one has the right to make them feel uncomfortable,” Director Karen Clark said, adding the classes also train students not to be afraid of alerting people to abuse. “They will be believed if they tell someone.”
 
The courses also teach children and teens about the behaviors that indicate an abuser is grooming them. To address the internet’s prevalence in young people’s lives, the program makes sure to warn students about the dangers of communicating with strangers online as well.
 
The Department for the Protection of the Faithful believes it’s crucial to start educating boys and girls early so they grow up understanding how to avoid abusive situations with lessons beginning in kindergarten and continuing through high school.
 
No age is too young to talk to kids about safety, Clark said.
 
“Even for adults, it’s hard for us to disclose when abuse happens. So how much more difficult is it for children to disclose what’s happening if they’re not taught they can talk about it?” Clark said.  Early results of the program’s expansion into the faith formation program include parents who say this is the ‘ice breaker’ they needed to start having discussions like these with their children.  In addition, one mother was amazed that her young son, who often didn’t verbally express himself, told his brother “stay away, that’s MY body,” echoing the words of a song used in the Empowering God’s Children program he had attended at his parish.
 
That’s why it’s important to teach children as well as teenagers who often lack the language to describe what they’re feeling — like if someone gives them a bad vibe, but they can’t explain why — which prevents them from speaking out.
 
To counteract this, the Protecting God’s Children program trains adults to help children label emotions they can’t easily put into words. Having a keyword or catchphrase they can use is so important for kids. An ‘icky’ feeling or an ‘uh oh’ feeling may be easier to say to their parent or other safe adult.  Knowing that few children lie when they disclose, another fact taught in the Virtus ® program, also helps parents to believe the child and take the disclosure seriously.
 
The program encourages adult participants to not only report within their parish or school but also to either call 911 or inform the Division for Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P, formerly DYFS) when they feel a child is being or has been abused. In addition, if they just have seen troubling behavior that did not rise to this level, and the person has left the parish or school, they should alert the Department for the Protection of the Faithful. The Department will then flag the individual on Virtus ®, the Archdiocese’s master compliance database, to be able to communicate the concern when and if the person ever applies to be a volunteer or employee at another parish or school.
 
And ultimately, the goal is to educate and empower as many youths as possible through Empowering God’s Children. One of the best ways to protect young people is to make them advocates for themselves.
 
“It’s not just adults who are empowered to help keep kids safe,” Clark said. “Children should be given the tools they can use to  help protect themselves, and they need to realize this is NEVER their fault”
 
With these safeguards and training, the department believes Protecting God’s Children and Empowering God’s Children are huge assets in its mission to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation.
 
For more information on the Department for the Protection of the Faithful and its Empowering God’s Children program, visit https://www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/child-youth-protection.
 
The Archdiocese of Newark is committed to helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse heal. Gina Criscuolo, the Coordinator of the Office of Accompaniment, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, provides compassionate and supportive assistance to those who have been harmed in the church. Please visit Safe Environment, or call 201-407-3256.

Reprinted from JerseyCatholic.org, the news site of the Archdiocese of Newark.

 

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

The following is a selection from the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel).

Taking the first step, being involved and supportive, bearing fruit and rejoicing

24. The Church which “goes forth” is a community of missionary disciples who take the first step, who are involved and supportive, who bear fruit and rejoice. An evangelizing community knows that the Lord has taken the initiative, He has loved us first (cf. 1 Jn 4:19), and therefore we can move forward, boldly take the initiative, go out to others, seek those who have fallen away, stand at the crossroads, and welcome the outcast. Such a community has an endless desire to show mercy, the fruit of its own experience of the power of the Father’s infinite mercy. Let us try a little harder to take the first step and become involved. Jesus washed the feet of His disciples. The Lord gets involved, and He involves his own as He kneels to wash their feet. He tells His disciples: “You will be blessed if you do this” (Jn 13:17).

An evangelizing community gets involved by word and deed in people’s daily lives; it bridges distances, it is willing to abase itself if necessary, and it embraces human life, touching the suffering flesh of Christ in others. Evangelizers thus take on the “smell of the sheep” and the sheep are willing to hear their voice. An evangelizing community is also supportive, standing by people at every step of the way, no matter how difficult or lengthy this may prove to be. It is familiar with patient expectation and apostolic endurance.

Evangelization consists mostly of patience and disregard for the constraints of time. Faithful to the Lord’s gift, it also bears fruit. An evangelizing community is always concerned with fruit because the Lord wants her to be fruitful. It cares for the grain and does not grow impatient at the weeds. The sower, when he sees weeds sprouting among the grain, does not grumble, or overreact. He or she finds a way to let the word take flesh in a particular situation and bear fruits of new life, however imperfect or incomplete these may appear. The disciple is ready to put his or her whole life on the line, even to accepting martyrdom, in bearing witness to Jesus Christ, yet the goal is not to make enemies but to see God’s word accepted and its capacity for liberation and renewal revealed.

Finally, an evangelizing community is filled with joy; it knows how to rejoice always. It celebrates every small victory, every step forward in the work of evangelization. Evangelization with joy becomes beauty in the liturgy as part of our daily concern to spread goodness. The Church evangelizes and is herself evangelized through the beauty of the liturgy, which is both a celebration of the task of evangelization and the source of her renewed self-giving.

 

My Prayer for You

Please join me in praying these words addressed to the Blessed Virgin Mary taken from the conclusion of Pope Francis’s Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium:

Star of the new evangelization, help us to bear radiant witness to communion,
service, ardent and generous faith,
justice and love of the poor,
that the joy of the Gospel
may reach to the ends of the earth,
illuminating even the fringes of our world.

Mother of the living Gospel,
wellspring of happiness for God’s little ones, 
pray for us.
Amen. Alleluia!

 

 

Abril 28, 2023
Vol. 4. No. 17

Mis queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

La exhortación apostólica del Papa Francisco, Evangelii Gaudium (La alegría del Evangelio), está llena de referencias al Espíritu Santo.

En su primer capítulo, el Papa escribe: “La vida en el Espíritu, que tiene su fuente en el corazón de Cristo resucitado”, es lo contrario de la forma de vida ansiosa, llena de culpa y superficial que demasiados de nosotros experimentamos. “Así no se vive una vida digna y plena”, nos dice el Santo Padre. “No es la voluntad de Dios para nosotros” (#2). La alternativa es el modo de vida lleno de sentido y alegría que Cristo nos enseñó con sus palabras y su ejemplo.

En su capítulo final, el Papa Francisco exclama: “¡Cuánto anhelo las palabras adecuadas para suscitar el entusiasmo por un nuevo capítulo de evangelización lleno de fervor, alegría, generosidad, valentía, amor sin límites y atracción! Sin embargo, me doy cuenta de que ninguna palabra de aliento será suficiente si el fuego del Espíritu Santo no arde en nuestros corazones" (#261).

El Papa nos desafía a todos—sin importar quiénes seamos—a ser “evangelizadores llenos del Espíritu”, discípulos de Jesucristo cuyos corazones arden, que tienen un agudo sentido de la misión y que nunca dudan en proclamar la Buena Nueva (#259).

En los sacramentos del bautismo y la confirmación, recibimos los dones del Espíritu Santo. Somos miembros de la comunidad de fe, la Iglesia, y hemos aceptado la responsabilidad que Cristo confió a todos sus discípulos: “Vayan, pues, a las gentes de todas las naciones, y háganlas mis discípulos, bautícenlas en el nombre del Padre y del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo, y enséñenles a obedecer todo lo que les he mandado a ustedes” (Mt 28, 19-20). Este gran encargo pertenece a cada uno de nosotros individualmente y a toda la Iglesia. Cumplimos esta responsabilidad, cada uno a nuestra manera, según los dones y talentos que se nos han dado como administradores de nuestra vocación bautismal.

La mayoría de nosotros nunca nos hemos considerado “misioneros”, y mucho menos “evangelizadores llenos del Espíritu”. La imagen de evangelizar parece extrañamente contraria al ethos católico. Algo en nosotros protesta: No somos fundamentalistas. No llevamos nuestra fe en la manga. Nos enseñaron a ser más reservados en nuestro testimonio de fe.

Si bien es cierto que los católicos siempre nos hemos “distinguido” de los demás cristianos en nuestro culto, nuestras devociones (especialmente a María y a los santos) y nuestras observancias (abstinencia cuaresmal y viernes sin carne, por ejemplo), nunca hemos “dado la cara” a la hora de compartir nuestra fe. Y ahora, somos desafiados a “considerarnos sellados, incluso marcados, por esta misión de llevar luz, bendecir, vivificar, elevar, sanar y liberar" (# 273).

El Papa Francisco sabe que nos está llamando a ir más allá de “nuestras zonas de confort” y a definirnos no como católicos que simplemente hacen lo que se espera de nosotros, sino que reconocemos y aceptamos un papel muy diferente para nosotros como discípulos misioneros de Jesucristo.

“Mi misión de estar en el corazón de la gente no es sólo una parte de mi vida o una insignia que puedo quitarme”, dice el Papa. “No es un 'extra' de un momento más de la vida. Por el contrario, es algo que no puedo desarraigar de mi ser sin destruirme a mí mismo. Soy una misión en esta Tierra; esa es la razón por la que estoy aquí en este mundo” (#273). Palabras fuertes de un hombre que cree apasionadamente que él (como todos nosotros) está llamado a arder con el fuego del amor de Dios y a vivir el Evangelio en cada fibra de su ser.

Se trata de una expectativa imposible para nosotros, seres humanos frágiles y pecadores, a menos que estemos llenos de la gracia del Espíritu. “Cristo, resucitado y glorificado, es la fuente de nuestra esperanza”, nos asegura el Papa. “No nos privará de la ayuda necesaria para llevar a cabo la misión que nos ha confiado" (# 275). Hemos recibido Su Espíritu, y por eso tenemos el poder de despojarnos de las cadenas que nos hemos forjado y de obrar maravillas en nombre de Jesús.

Mientras nos preparamos para la Solemnidad de Pentecostés dentro de 30 días, fijémonos en el ejemplo de la Virgen María. “Con el Espíritu Santo, María está siempre presente en medio del pueblo. Ella se unió a los discípulos en la oración por la venida del Espíritu Santo (Hch 1,14), y así hizo posible el estallido misionero que tuvo lugar en Pentecostés" (#284).

Santa María, Madre de Dios y Madre nuestra, ¡ayúdanos a estar dispuestos a recibir el Espíritu de vida en nuestros corazones—este Pentecostés y siempre!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark 
 

Miles de niños y adultos han recibido formación sobre cómo detectar y combatir el abuso (Mes de la Prevención del Abuso Infantil)

Sean Quinn & Jaimie Julia Winters
Abril 17, 2023

El Departamento para la Protección de los Fieles de la Arquidiócesis de Newark enseña a adultos y niños a reconocer, denunciar y prevenir el abuso y la explotación sexual infantil.
 
El programa Virtus ® Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios da a los niños en los grados K-12 herramientas para entender los peligros de los depredadores y cómo identificar y detener el comportamiento inapropiado.
 
Con ello, el Departamento para la Protección de los Fieles de la Arquidiócesis de Newark espera inspirar a niños y niñas a confiar en sus instintos sobre posibles abusadores y buscar ayuda si están siendo perjudicados en sus relaciones, interacciones con extraños y, posiblemente, con adultos conocidos y respetados en sus vidas.
 
El año pasado, la Arquidiócesis de Newark amplió sus programas de capacitación para la protección de los fieles a los aproximadamente 60,500 alumnos de escuelas públicas que asisten a programas de formación en la fe en los grados K-8 dentro de los condados de Bergen, Hudson, Union y Essex. Esta cifra se suma a los 20,000 alumnos de escuelas católicas de los grados K-12 a los que ya presta servicio el programa de capacitación dentro de la arquidiócesis.
 
Los empleados y voluntarios de la arquidiócesis, a través del taller Virtus ® Protegiendo a los Niños de Dios, aprenden a detectar los signos de un posible abuso y explotación sexual infantil, y cómo responder y denunciarlo.
 
El seminario para adultos es obligatorio para todos los empleados recién contratados, todo el clero, y todos los voluntarios que trabajan con menores para que la Arquidiócesis pueda asegurar que cada adulto dentro de sus parroquias, escuelas y el centro pastoral entienda cómo interactuar apropiadamente con los jóvenes y mantenerlos alejados del daño.
 
Los participantes adultos ven dos vídeos – el primero explica la naturaleza y el alcance del abuso y la explotación sexual infantil, incluyendo sus efectos en los jóvenes y las razones por las que a éstos les suele costar revelarlo. El vídeo presenta incluso entrevistas con dos abusadores no asociados con la Arquidiócesis de Newark, que comparten sus puntos de vista sobre su metódico e inquietante proceso de cómo han preparado, abusado y explotado a sus vulnerables presas. El segundo contiene un plan de cinco pasos sobre cómo reconocer, responder y denunciar el abuso y la explotación sexual de menores.
 
Hasta la fecha, más de 100,000 miembros del personal de la arquidiócesis han tomado el curso desde su lanzamiento en 2002 — cada año se imparten entre 350 y 450 clases.
 
Millones de niños y adultos de la Iglesia han sido entrenados para detectar abusos desde el establecimiento de la Carta para la Protección de Niños y Jóvenes en 2002, según la Conferencia Episcopal de Estados Unidos (USCCB). Ahora las denuncias se reportan directamente a las fuerzas del orden. La comprobación de los antecedentes penales de quienes trabajan con niños y personas vulnerables en la Iglesia católica es ahora la norma. La Carta incluye directrices para la reconciliación, la sanación, la rendición de cuentas y la prevención de futuros abusos.
 
El plan de estudios Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios cubre una variedad de temas diseñados para dar a los jóvenes las herramientas que necesitan para protegerse de aquellos que podrían hacerles daño. Las lecciones incluyen la importancia de reconocer los límites personales y cómo uno debe reaccionar si se siente confundido por el contacto de alguien.
 
“Nadie tiene derecho a hacerles sentir incómodos”, dijo la directora Karen Clark, quien añadió que las clases también capacitan a los alumnos para que no tengan miedo de alertar sobre los abusos. “Se les creerá si se lo cuentan a alguien”.
 
Los cursos también enseñan a niños y adolescentes los comportamientos que indican que un abusador los está preparando. Para abordar la prevalencia de Internet en la vida de los jóvenes, el programa se asegura de advertir también a los estudiantes sobre los peligros de comunicarse con extraños en línea.
 
El Departamento para la Protección de los Fieles cree que es crucial empezar a educar a los chicos y chicas a una edad temprana para que crezcan sabiendo cómo evitar situaciones de abuso, con lecciones que empiecen en el jardín de infancia y continúen hasta la escuela secundaria.
 
Ninguna edad es demasiado temprana para hablar con los niños sobre seguridad, dijo Clark.
 
“Incluso a los adultos nos cuesta revelar los abusos cuando ocurren. Entonces, ¿cuánto más difícil es para los niños revelar lo que ocurre si no se les enseña que pueden hablar de ello?” dijo Clark.  Los primeros resultados de la expansión del programa hacia el programa de formación religiosa, incluyen a padres que afirman que éste es el ‘rompehielos’ que necesitaban para empezar a mantener conversaciones de este tipo con sus hijos.  Además, a una madre le sorprendió que su hijo pequeño, que a menudo no se expresaba verbalmente, le dijera a su hermano “aléjate, ese es MI cuerpo”, haciéndose eco de la letra de una canción utilizada en el programa Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios al que había asistido en su parroquia.
 
Por eso es importante enseñar tanto a los niños como a los adolescentes, que a menudo carecen del lenguaje necesario para describir lo que sienten — por ejemplo, si alguien les da mala Impresión, pero no saben explicar por qué — y que les impide hablar.
 
Para contrarrestarlo, el programa Protegiendo a los Niños de Dios instruye a los adultos para que ayuden a los niños a etiquetar emociones que no pueden expresar fácilmente con palabras. Para los niños es muy importante tener una palabra clave o un eslogan que puedan utilizar. Una sensación de ‘asco’ o de ‘uh oh’ puede ser más fácil de decir a sus padres o a otro adulto seguro.  Saber que pocos niños mienten cuando revelan algo, otro hecho que se enseña en el programa Virtus ®, también ayuda a los padres a creer al niño y a tomarse en serio la revelación. 
 
El programa anima a los participantes adultos no sólo a denunciar dentro de su parroquia o escuela, sino también a llamar al 911 o informar a la División de Protección Infantil y Permanencia (DCP&P, anteriormente DYFS) cuando crean que un niño está siendo o ha sido abusado. Además, si sólo han visto un comportamiento preocupante que no ha llegado a este nivel, y la persona ha abandonado la parroquia o la escuela, deben alertar al Departamento para la Protección de los Fieles. El Departamento señalará entonces a ese individuo en Virtus ®, la base maestra de datos de conformidad de la Arquidiócesis, para poder comunicar la preocupación si la persona alguna vez solicita ser voluntario o empleado en otra parroquia o escuela.
 
Y, en última instancia, el objetivo es educar y empoderar al mayor número posible de jóvenes a través de Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios. Una de las mejores formas de proteger a los jóvenes es convertirlos en defensores de sí mismos. 
 
“No sólo los adultos pueden ayudar a mantener la seguridad de los niños”, afirma Clark. “Hay que dar a los niños las herramientas que pueden utilizar para ayudar a protegerse, y tienen que darse cuenta de que esto NUNCA es culpa suya”.
 
Con estas medidas de seguridad y capacitación, el departamento cree que Protegiendo a los Niños de Dios y Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios son enormes recursos en su misión de luchar contra el abuso y la explotación sexual infantil.
 
Para más información sobre el Departamento para la Protección de los Fieles y su programa Empoderamiento de los Hijos de Dios, visite https://www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/child-youth-protection.
 
La Arquidiócesis de Newark se compromete a ayudar a sanar a los sobrevivientes de abusos sexuales en la infancia. Gina Criscuolo, Coordinadora de la Oficina de Acompañamiento, Trabajadora Social Clínica Licenciada, ofrece asistencia compasiva y de apoyo a quienes han sido dañados en la iglesia. Por favor visite www.rcan.org y haga clic en Entorno Seguro (Safe Environment), o llame al 201-407-3256.
 
Reproducido de JerseyCatholic.org, el sitio de noticias de la Arquidiócesis de Newark.
 

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

La siguiente es una selección de la Exhortación Apostólica Evangelii Gaudium (La Alegría del Evangelio)

Primerear, involucrarse, acompañar, fructificar y festejar
 
24. La Iglesia “en salida” es una comunidad de discípulos misioneros que primerean, que se involucran, que acompañan, que fructifican y festejan. “Primerear”: sepan disculpar este neologismo. Una comunidad evangelizadora sabe que el Señor tomó la iniciativa, la ha primereado en el amor (cf. 1 Jn 4,19); y por eso, sabe adelantarse, tomar la iniciativa sin miedo, salir al encuentro, buscar a los lejanos y llegar a los cruces de los caminos para invitar a los excluidos. Una comunidad como esa tiene un deseo inagotable de brindar misericordia, fruto de haber experimentado la infinita misericordia del Padre. ¡Atrevámonos un poco más a primerear e involucrarnos! Jesús lavó los pies a sus discípulos. El Señor se involucra e involucra a los suyos, poniéndose de rodillas ante los demás para lavarlos. Les dice a sus discípulos: “Si entienden estas cosas y las ponen en práctica, serán dichosos” (Jn 13,17).

Una comunidad evangelizadora se involucra con obras y gestos en la vida cotidiana de los demás, acorta distancias, se baja hasta la humillación si es necesario, y asume la vida humana, tocando la carne sufriente de Cristo en el pueblo. Los evangelizadores tienen así “olor a oveja” y éstas escuchan su voz. Una comunidad evangelizadora también es un apoyo. Acompaña al pueblo en cada paso del camino, por más duros y prolongados que sean. Sabe de la espera paciente y de aguante apostólico.

La evangelización tiene mucho de paciencia, y no considera las limitaciones de tiempo. Fiel al don del Señor, también sabe “fructificar”. La comunidad evangelizadora siempre está atenta a los frutos, porque el Señor la quiere fecunda. Cuida el trigo y no pierde la paciencia por la cizaña. El sembrador, cuando ve despuntar la cizaña en medio del trigo, no tiene reacciones quejosas ni alarmistas. Encuentra la manera de que la Palabra se encarne en una situación concreta y dé frutos de vida nueva, aunque en apariencia sean imperfectos o inacabados. El discípulo sabe dar la vida entera y vivirla hasta el martirio como testimonio de Jesucristo, pero su sueño no es llenarse de enemigos, sino que la Palabra sea aceptada y manifieste su capacidad liberadora y renovadora.

Por último, la comunidad evangelizadora gozosa está llena de alegría, sabe siempre como festejar. Celebra cada pequeña victoria, cada paso adelante en la evangelización. La evangelización gozosa se vuelve belleza en la liturgia como parte de nuestra preocupación diaria de extender el bien. La Iglesia evangeliza y se evangeliza a sí misma a través de la belleza de la liturgia, la cual también es celebración de la tarea de evangelización y fuente de una entrega renovada.

 

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Por favor únanse a mí para orar con estas palabras dirigidas a la Santísima Virgen María tomadas de la conclusión de la Exhortación Apostólica del Papa Francisco Evangelii Gaudium:

Estrella de la nueva evangelización,ayúdanos a resplandecer en el testimonio de la comunión,
del servicio, de la fe ardiente y generosa,
de la justicia y el amor a los pobres,
para que la alegría del Evangelio
llegue hasta los confines de la tierra
y ninguna periferia se prive de su luz.
Madre del Evangelio viviente,
manantial de alegría para los pequeños,
ruega por nosotros.

Amén. ¡Aleluya!

 

