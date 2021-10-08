'We are sisters and brothers to all,' Cardinal Tobin reflects in latest newsletter

This issue of Rejoice in the Lord is focused on the second chapter of Fratelli Tutti, “A Stranger on the Road.” Chapter Two of Fratelli Tutti shows how the parable of the Good Samaritan teaches us to recognize the face of Jesus in all our brothers and sisters and to become neighbors to others, overcoming prejudices, personal interests, historic and cultural barriers. Pope Francis stresses that we all, in fact, are co-responsible in creating a society that is able to include, integrate and lift up those who have fallen or are suffering.

