What to expect when public Mass resumes

As painful as the decision was to suspend all public Masses in the Archdiocese of Newark, during the Covid 19 pandemic, the process was straight-forward and necessary for the common good.

As we see numbers flatten and decrease, we are beginning to sense the situation improving. In the interest of the common good, we do not want to contribute to a second wave that could disrupt our liturgical life.

As health restrictions are eased and we are able to start gathering together again, it is important for everyone to accept that things will not immediately go back to life before the Corona virus.

Health experts and civic leaders are currently determining new guidelines and restrictions for the next weeks and months, and at the same time the Archdiocese of Newark is planning for how public worship will be celebrated with respect to any new regulations.

We know the desire to return to your parishes, participate in the liturgy, and receive the Eucharist is incredibly strong, but we ask that everyone approach this reopening with a patient, loving and charitable mindset.

The specific details of when public Mass will resume and how it will be celebrated are still being determined, but the return will occur through a three-phase gradual process. Each phase will be rolled out with specific dates and directives to follow determined by Archdiocesan leaders.

Phase 1. Churches will first be opened for personal prayer only. Individuals and families can come to church for quiet prayer, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation may be celebrated if social distancing can be maintained and masks are worn.

Phase 2. Following on Phase 1, churches will be permitted to celebrate public weekday Masses and funerals with very specific restrictions, such as the strict practice of social distancing, use of masks and limited number of people present.

Phase 3. Following Phase 1 and 2, churches will be permitted to celebrate Sunday Mass publicly with the obligatory practice of social distancing, use of masks and limited number of people present. All other sacraments will resume according to the directives during Phase 3.

Five Things to Be Mindful of During the Return Process

1. A general dispensation from the Sunday obligation will remain until further notice. The dispensation for the obligation to attend Mass will remain in effect. No one will be required to attend Mass when public celebrations resume. Hence, live stream Masses for parishioners at home will continue.

2. Attendance will be limited. We know restrictions will remain on holding large gatherings, so we are working with parishes to determine the best way to ensure safety. Communications will come from the parish so parishioners will know how many people can attend any given Mass.

It is likely that all parishioners may not be able to attend Mass regularly at first.

3. Social Distancing will be practiced. Expect that your parish will have pews/rows that are taped off, and that households, even of one individual, will be asked to keep six feet of separation from each other. No one will be admitted without a mask. Parishioners should take their temperature before coming to Mass. Anyone with any symptoms of sickness must stay home.

4. Liturgical changes will be in place. Similar to protocols established when churches were closing, extra precautions will be taken. Temporary adjustments will be made to how we celebrate Mass and receive Communion.

5. There still will be a risk for anyone who attends a public Mass. Even with best health practices and strict social distancing, anyone who enters a public space should recognize there is a risk of contracting the coronavirus. Improved cleaning will occur at our churches, but no one should expect that they will be any safer from germs than in other public spaces.

Finally, we should recognize that this is a unique time and we need to continue to work together to make progress. There will be challenges and frustration. You may not be able to attend Mass at your parish the first few weeks it resumes. However, we believe these guidelines are a call to love our neighbors.

If we all work together, we can incrementally expand our options and increase our participation in the liturgy. However, if we look for ways to get around the regulations, we will likely contribute to the sickness and death of others, creating situations that force us to take steps back. Each of us is called to be faithful members of the Body of Christ as we implement the reopening of our churches. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do in our parish communities.

“Be strong and take heart, all who hope in the LORD.” Psalm 31:25

Que Esperar Cuando se Reanude La Misa Pública

11 de Mayo, 2020

Tan dolorosa como fue la decisión de suspender todas las Misas públicas en la Arquidiócesis de Newark durante la pandemia de Covid 19, así de franco y necesario para el bien común fue el proceso.

Mientras vemos que los números se aplanan y disminuyen, estamos empezando a sentir que la situación mejora. En interés del bien común, no queremos contribuir a una segunda ola que pueda perturbar nuestra vida litúrgica.

A medida que se alivien las restricciones sanitarias y podamos empezar a reunirnos de nuevo, es importante que todos acepten que las cosas no volverán inmediatamente a ser como eran antes del Corona virus.

Los expertos en salud y los líderes cívicos están determinando actualmente nuevas pautas y restricciones para las próximas semanas y meses, y al mismo tiempo la Arquidiócesis de Newark está planeando cómo se celebrará el culto público de acuerdo a cualquier nueva regulación.

Sabemos que el deseo de regresar a sus parroquias, participar en la liturgia y recibir la Eucaristía es increíblemente fuerte, pero pedimos a todos que se acerquen a esta reapertura con una mentalidad paciente, amorosa y caritativa.

Los detalles específicos de cuándo se reanudará la Misa pública y cómo se celebrará, todavía se están determinando, pero el retorno se producirá a través de un proceso gradual en tres fases. Cada fase se implementará con fechas y directivas específicas a seguir, determinadas por los líderes Arquidiocesanos.

Fase 1. Las Iglesias se abrirán primero únicamente para la oración personal. Individuos y familias pueden venir a la iglesia para la oración en silencio, y el Sacramento de la Reconciliación puede celebrarse si se pudiera mantener el distanciamiento social y se usan máscaras.

Fase 2. Siguiendo a la Fase 1, las iglesias podrán celebrar Misas públicas y funerales los días entre semana con restricciones muy específicas, tales como la estricta práctica del distanciamiento social, uso de máscaras y número limitado de personas presentes.

Fase 3. Después de las Fases 1 y 2, se permitirá a las iglesias celebrar públicamente la Misa Dominical con la práctica obligatoria del distanciamiento social, uso de máscaras y número limitado de personas presentes. Todos los demás sacramentos se reanudarán de acuerdo con las directivas durante la Fase 3.

Cinco Cosas a Tener En Cuenta Durante el Proceso de Regreso

1. Una dispensa general de la obligación Dominical se mantendrá hasta nuevo aviso. La dispensa para la obligación de asistir a Misa seguirá en vigor. A nadie se le pedirá asistir a Misa cuando se reanuden las celebraciones públicas. Por lo tanto, las Misas de transmisión en vivo para los feligreses en casa continuarán.

2. La asistencia será limitada. Sabemos que se mantendrán las restricciones para celebrar grandes reuniones, por lo que estamos trabajando con las parroquias para determinar la mejor manera de garantizar la seguridad. Las parroquias enviarán comunicaciones para que los feligreses sepan cuántas personas pueden asistir a una Misa determinada. Es muy probable que todos los feligreses no puedan asistir a Misa regularmente al principio.

3. Se practicará el Distanciamiento Social. Espere encontrar que su parroquia tendrá bancos/filas que estén clausuradas, y que, a los grupos familiares, incluso de un solo individuo, se les pida que mantengan seis pies de separación entre sí. Nadie será admitido sin una máscara. Los feligreses deben tomar su temperatura antes de venir a la Misa. Toda persona con cualquier síntoma de enfermedad debe quedarse en casa.

4. Habrá cambios litúrgicos. Al igual que los protocolos establecidos cuando las iglesias estaban cerrando, se tomarán precauciones adicionales. Se realizarán ajustes temporales en la forma en que celebramos la Misa y recibimos la Comunión.

5. Todavía habrá un riesgo para cualquiera que asista a una Misa pública. Incluso con las mejores prácticas de salud y el estricto distanciamiento social, cualquiera que entre a un espacio público debe reconocer que existe el riesgo de contraer el coronavirus. Una mejor limpieza se llevará a cabo en nuestras iglesias, pero nadie debe esperar que van a estar más seguros de los gérmenes que en otros espacios públicos.

Por último, debemos reconocer que este es un momento único y tenemos que seguir trabajando juntos para progresar. Habrá desafíos y frustración. Es posible que no pueda asistir a Misa en su parroquia las primeras semanas en que esta se reanude. Sin embargo, creemos que estas pautas son un llamado a amar a nuestro prójimo.

Si trabajamos todos juntos, podemos ampliar gradualmente nuestras opciones y aumentar nuestra participación en la liturgia. Sin embargo, si buscamos maneras de eludir las regulaciones, probablemente contribuiremos a la enfermedad y muerte de otros, creando situaciones que nos obliguen a dar pasos atrás. Cada uno de nosotros está llamado a ser miembros fieles del Cuerpo de Cristo mientras ponemos en práctica la reapertura de nuestras iglesias. Gracias por todo lo que han hecho y siguen haciendo en nuestras comunidades parroquiales.

“Den ánimo y valor a sus corazones todos los que confían en el SEÑOR”

Salmo 31:24