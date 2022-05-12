Why do we turn to Mary in times of war?: Cardinal Tobin explains in his latest newsletter

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

May 13, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 18

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Two years ago, when the entire world was caught in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, and millions of people throughout the world were affected by physical, spiritual, economic and psychological hardships, including severe sickness and death, I began to implore the Blessed Virgin Mary, Health of the Sick, on a daily basis for her intercession and help.

Throughout the ages, Christians have turned to Mary in times of war, pestilence and famine. In troubled times like these, she is a sure refuge, a source of comfort and hope. When we urgently seek her intercession and aid, she never fails to respond. Now that we are once again witnessing the horrors of unjust aggression and senseless violence in Ukraine and other regions of the world, I want to renew my appeal to the Queen of Peace, our tender and compassionate Mother Mary, for assistance and hope.

My religious order, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists) maintains a particular devotion to Mary under the title Mater de Perpetuo Succursu (Mother of Perpetual Help). As guardians of the 15th century Byzantine icon that bears this holy name, for more than 150 years my community has promoted devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help as a means of helping people in all regions of the world draw closer to Mary, the Mother of God and our mother.

Pope Francis has frequently said that his favorite image for the Church is her motherhood. “The Church is feminine,” Pope Francis says. “She is a mother.” Of course, Mary is the model, the inspiration for the Church’s motherhood and for all that is holy, compassionate and loving in the Church’s life and ministry. When Mary’s influence is missing or weak, the Church no longer acts as a loving mother.

That’s why we should turn to Mary in both good times and troubled times. As Mother of Perpetual Help, she is always ready to assist us, always there for us, constantly prepared to seek her Son’s guidance and support for all her children. Especially in times of grave danger, such as the war currently being waged against the people of Ukraine, Mary offers hope, healing and comfort to all who are in need of her maternal care.

Devotion to Mary is an important part of our Catholic identity. As our mother she is an example of a committed “Yes” to the will of God. Because of our confidence in Mary, we ask her for help in the most difficult moments of our lives—as any child does with his or her mother. Since the beginning of his pontificate nine years ago, Pope Francis has repeatedly called on Mary to intercede for us and to bring her Divine Son’s comfort, healing and peace to all humanity, but especially those who are the innocent victims of “the madness of war.”

Friday, May 13, is the Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima. Church historians tell us that on this day in 1917, three young children reported seeing a woman "brighter than the sun, shedding rays of light clearer and stronger than a crystal goblet filled with the most sparkling water and pierced by the burning rays of the sun.”

The story of Our Lady’s appearances to Lúcia dos Santos and her cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, at the Cova da Iria in Fátima, Portugal, in 1917, have been declared “worthy of belief” by the Church. Millions of pilgrims have visited the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, many experiencing miraculous cures and the healing of troubled minds and souls.

We Catholics believe that Mary remains close to us, involving herself in our daily lives as well as interceding in the larger affairs of the world. We turn to Mary in times of crisis because we know that she cares for us as her children, and because we believe that her intercession is powerful and efficacious. In times like we have been living in the past three years, it is especially important for us to remember the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three young children in Portugal in the early years of the 20th Century.

Just this year, on another Marian feast, the Annunciation of the Lord, March 25, our archdiocese joined with Pope Francis in publicly consecrating the suffering peoples of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This act of consecration was first requested by the Virgin Mary when she appeared to the three Portuguese children 105 years ago. The original apparitions took place during the six months preceding the Bolshevik revolution in Russia, when the world was at war, and the children related that the Lady talked to them about the need to pray especially for Russia.

Now, more than 100 years later, amid the turmoil of Russia's current violent and unjust aggression, attempting to forcefully take over a sovereign country (Ukraine), sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and other countries, and fears of nuclear war, the Latin Rite Catholic bishops of the Episcopate of Ukraine requested that Pope Francis "... publicly perform the act of consecration to the Sacred Immaculate Heart of Mary of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima." Our archdiocese and dioceses throughout the world joined in this solemn act of consecration.

Each full and unreserved “yes” we say to God is the beginning of a new chapter in our life’s story, Pope Francis tells us. Saying yes to God is the witness given to us by the saints, especially Mary our mother and our guiding star. We venerate Mary as the children of Fatima saw her—"a Lady more brilliant than the Sun" because she points us toward Jesus and illumines the way he wants us to live. That’s why we turn to Mary, Queen of Peace—to help us overcome our fear, hesitation and reluctance and to show us the way to her Son, Jesus, the source of true justice and peace. Mary emboldens us with her courage at the same time that she comforts us with her tenderness.

When we consecrated our sisters and brothers in Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, we acknowledged that they are our brothers and sisters who need the protection and tender care of our Blessed Mother. May Mary, the Mother of God, accept our prayer: Regina pacis, ora pro nobis! (Queen of Peace, pray for us!).

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

A Message from Pope Francis

PRAYER OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Cova da Iria (12-13 May 2017)

Chapel of the Apparitions, Fátima

Friday, 12 May 2017

Hail Holy Queen, Blessed Virgin of Fatima, Lady of Immaculate Heart, our refuge and our way to God!

As a pilgrim of the Light that comes to us from your hands, I give thanks to God the Father, who in every time and place is at work in human history;

As a pilgrim of the Peace that, in this place, you proclaim, I give praise to Christ, our peace, and I implore for the world concord among all peoples;

As a pilgrim of the Hope that the Spirit awakens, I come as a prophet and messenger to wash the feet of all, at the same table that unites us.

Hail, Mother of Mercy, Lady robed in white! In this place where, a hundred years ago, you made known to all the purposes of God’s mercy, I gaze at your robe of light and, as a bishop robed in white, I call to mind all those who, robed in the splendor of their baptism, desire to live in God and tell the mysteries of Christ in order to obtain peace.

Hail, life and sweetness, Hail, our hope, O Pilgrim Virgin, O Universal Queen!

In the depths of your being, in your Immaculate Heart, you keep the joys of men and women as they journey to the Heavenly Homeland.

In the depths of your being, in your Immaculate Heart, you keep the sorrows of the human family, as they mourn and weep in this valley of tears. In the depths of your being, in your Immaculate Heart, adorn us with the radiance of the jewels of your crown and make us pilgrims, even as you were a pilgrim.

With your virginal smile, enliven the joy of Christ’s Church. With your gaze of sweetness, strengthen the hope of God’s children. With your hands lifted in prayer to the Lord, draw all people together into one human family.

O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary, Queen of the Rosary of Fatima! Grant that we may follow the example of Blessed Francisco and Blessed Jacinta, and of all who devote themselves to proclaiming the Gospel. Thus we will follow all paths and everywhere make our pilgrim way; we will tear down all walls and cross every frontier, as we go out to every periphery, to make known God’s justice and peace.

In the joy of the Gospel, we will be the Church robed in white, the whiteness washed in the blood of the Lamb, blood that today too is shed in the wars tearing our world apart. And so we will be, like you, an image of the column of light that illumines the ways of the world, making God known to all, making known to all that God exists, that God dwells in the midst of his people, yesterday, today and for all eternity.

Hail, Mother of the Lord, Virgin Mary, Queen of the Rosary of Fatima! Blessed among all women, you are the image of the Church robed in paschal light, you are the honor of our people, you are the victory over every assault of evil.

Prophecy of the merciful love of the Father, Teacher of the Message of Good News of the Son, Sign of the burning Fire of the Holy Spirit, teach us, in this valley of joys and sorrows, the eternal truths that the Father reveals to the little ones.

Show us the strength of your protective mantle. In your Immaculate Heart, be the refuge of sinners and the way that leads to God.

In union with my brothers and sisters, in faith, in hope and in love, I entrust myself to you.

In union with my brothers and sisters, through you, I consecrate myself to God, O Virgin of the Rosary of Fatima. And at last, enveloped in the Light that comes from your hands, I will give glory to the Lord for ever and ever. Amen

Ave O Clemens, Ave O pia! Salve Regina Rosarii Fatimae. Ave O clemens, Ave O pia! Ave O dulcis Virgo Maria!

Hail Holy Queen, Blessed Virgin of Fatima, Immaculate Heart of Mary, our refuge and our way to God! Guide us to your Son, Jesus, so that we may obtain true and lasting peace in our hearts, in our families and communities, and among all nations and peoples. Amen

My Prayer for You

We seek refuge under your protection, O Holy Mother of God. Do not despise our pleas – we who are put to the test – and deliver us from every danger, O glorious and blessed Virgin. Amen.

(Sub tuum praesidium, the oldest hymn to Mary, the Mother of God)

Mayo 13, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 18

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Hace dos años, cuando el mundo entero estaba atrapado en las garras de la pandemia de COVID-19, y millones de personas en todo el mundo se vieron afectadas por dificultades físicas, espirituales, económicas y psicológicas, incluidas enfermedades graves y muerte, comencé a implorar a la Santísima Virgen María, Salud de los Enfermos, diariamente por su intercesión y ayuda.

A través de los tiempos, los cristianos se han encomendado a María en tiempos de guerra, epidemias y hambre. En tiempos turbulentos como estos, ella es un refugio seguro, una fuente de consuelo y esperanza. Cuando buscamos urgentemente su intercesión y ayuda, ella nunca deja de responder. Ahora que una vez más somos testigos de los horrores de la agresión injusta y la violencia sin sentido en Ucrania y otras regiones del mundo, quiero renovar mi ruego a la Reina de la Paz, nuestra tierna y compasiva Madre María, para que nos ayude y traiga esperanza.

Mi orden religiosa, la Congregación del Santísimo Redentor (Redentoristas) mantiene una devoción particular a María bajo el título Mater de Perpetuo Succursu (Madre del Perpetuo Socorro). Como guardianes del icono Bizantino del siglo XV que lleva este santo nombre, por más de 150 años, mi comunidad ha promovido la devoción a nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro como un medio de ayudar a las personas de todas las regiones del mundo a acercarse más a María, Madre de Dios y nuestra madre.

El Papa Francisco ha dicho con frecuencia que su imagen favorita para la Iglesia es su maternidad. “La Iglesia es femenina”, dice el Papa Francisco. “Ella es una madre”. Por supuesto, María es el modelo, la inspiración para la maternidad de la Iglesia y para todo lo que es sagrado, compasivo y amoroso en la vida y el ministerio de la Iglesia. Cuando la influencia de María falta o es débil, la Iglesia ya no actúa como una madre amorosa.

Es por eso que debemos acudir a María tanto en los buenos tiempos como en los tiempos difíciles. Como Madre del Perpetuo Socorro, siempre está dispuesta a ayudarnos, siempre ahí para nosotros, constantemente preparada para buscar la guía y el apoyo de su Hijo para todos sus hijos. Especialmente en tiempos de grave peligro, como la guerra que se libra actualmente contra el pueblo de Ucrania, María ofrece esperanza, sanación y consuelo a todos los que necesitan su cuidado maternal.

La devoción a María es una parte importante de nuestra identidad católica. Como nuestra madre, ella es un ejemplo de un "Sí" comprometido a la voluntad de Dios. Debido a nuestra confianza en María, le pedimos ayuda en los momentos más difíciles de nuestras vidas—como lo hace cualquier niño con su madre. Desde el comienzo de su pontificado hace nueve años, el Papa Francisco ha llamado repetidamente a María para que interceda por nosotros y nos traiga el consuelo, la sanación y la paz de su Divino Hijo a toda la humanidad, pero especialmente aquellos que son las víctimas inocentes de “la locura de la guerra”.

El viernes 13 de mayo es el Memorial de Nuestra Señora de Fátima. Los historiadores de la Iglesia nos dicen que, en este día de 1917, tres niños pequeños informaron haber visto a una mujer “más brillante que el sol, arrojando rayos de luz más claros y fuertes que una copa de cristal llena del agua más brillante y atravesada por los rayos ardientes del sol”.

La historia de las apariciones de Nuestra Señora a Lucía dos Santos y sus primos, Francisco y Jacinta Marto, en la Cova da Iria en Fátima, Portugal, en 1917, han sido declaradas “dignas de creer” por la Iglesia. Millones de peregrinos han visitado el santuario de Nuestra Señora de Fátima, muchos experimentando curaciones milagrosas y la curación de mentes y almas atribuladas.

Nosotros, los católicos, creemos que María permanece cerca de nosotros, involucrándose en nuestra vida cotidiana e intercediendo en los asuntos más amplios del mundo. Nos dirigimos a María en tiempos de crisis porque sabemos que ella se preocupa por nosotros como sus hijos, y porque creemos que su intercesión es poderosa y eficaz. En tiempos como los que hemos estado viviendo en los últimos tres años, es especialmente importante para nosotros recordar las apariciones de la Santísima Virgen María a tres niños pequeños en Portugal en los primeros años del siglo 20.

Justo este año, en otra festividad mariana, la Anunciación del Señor, el 25 de marzo, nuestra arquidiócesis se unió al Papa Francisco para consagrar públicamente a los pueblos sufrientes de Ucrania y Rusia al Inmaculado Corazón de María. Este acto de consagración fue solicitado por primera vez por la Virgen María cuando se apareció a los tres niños portugueses hace 105 años. Las apariciones originales tuvieron lugar durante los seis meses anteriores a la revolución bolchevique en Rusia, cuando el mundo estaba en guerra, y los niños relataron que la Señora les habló sobre la necesidad de orar especialmente por Rusia.

Ahora, más de 100 años después, en medio de la agitación de la actual agresión violenta e injusta de Rusia, intentando apoderarse por la fuerza de un país soberano (Ucrania), las sanciones impuestas contra Rusia por los Estados Unidos y otros países, y los temores de una guerra nuclear, los obispos católicos de Rito Latino del Episcopado de Ucrania solicitaron que el Papa Francisco “... realice públicamente el acto de consagración al Sagrado Inmaculado Corazón de María de Ucrania y Rusia, según lo pedido por la Santísima Virgen en Fátima”. Nuestra arquidiócesis y diócesis de todo el mundo se unieron a este solemne acto de consagración.

Cada “sí” completo y sin reservas que decimos a Dios es el comienzo de un nuevo capítulo en la historia de nuestra vida, nos dice el Papa Francisco. Decir sí a Dios es el testimonio que nos dan los santos, especialmente María, nuestra madre y nuestra estrella guía. Veneramos a María como los niños de Fátima la vieron—“una Señora más brillante que el Sol” porque nos señala hacia Jesús e ilumina la forma en que Él quiere que vivamos. Es por eso que acudimos a María, Reina de la Paz— para que nos ayude a superar nuestro miedo, vacilación y renuencia y para que nos muestre el camino hacia su Hijo, Jesús, fuente de la verdadera justicia y paz. María nos anima con su valentía al mismo tiempo que nos consuela con su ternura.

Cuando consagramos a nuestras hermanas y hermanos en Rusia y Ucrania al Inmaculado Corazón de María, reconocimos que son nuestros hermanos y hermanas que necesitan la protección y el tierno cuidado de nuestra Santísima Madre. Que María, la Madre de Dios, acepte nuestra oración: ¡Regina pacis, ora pro nobis! (¡Reina de la Paz, ruega por nosotros!).

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco

ORACIÓN DE SU SANTIDAD EL PAPA FRANCISCO

Con ocasión del 100mo aniversario de las Apariciones de la Santísima Virgen María en Cova da Iria (12-13 mayo de 2017)

Capilla de la Apariciones, Fátima

Viernes 12 de mayo del 2017

¡Salve Reina, Bienaventurada Virgen de Fátima, Señora del Corazón Inmaculado, refugio y camino que conduce a Dios!

Peregrino de la Luz que procede de tus manos, doy gracias a Dios Padre que, siempre y en todo lugar, interviene en la historia del hombre; peregrino de la Paz que tú anuncias en este lugar, alabo a Cristo, nuestra paz, y le imploro para el mundo la concordia entre todos los pueblos; peregrino de la Esperanza que el Espíritu anima, vengo como profeta y mensajero para lavar los pies a todos, en torno a la misma mesa que nos une.¡Salve, Madre de Misericordia, Señora de la blanca túnica! En este lugar, desde el que hace cien años manifestaste a todo el mundo los designios de la misericordia de nuestro Dios, miro tu túnica de luz y, como obispo vestido de blanco, tengo presente a todos aquellos que, vestidos con la blancura bautismal, quieren vivir en Dios y recitan los misterios de Cristo para obtener la paz.

¡Salve, vida y dulzura, salve, esperanza nuestra, Oh Virgen Peregrina, Oh Reina Universal!

Desde lo más profundo de tu ser, desde tu Inmaculado Corazón, mira los gozos del ser humano cuando peregrina hacia la Patria Celeste.

Desde lo más profundo de tu ser, desde tu Inmaculado Corazón, mira los dolores de la familia humana que gime y llora en este valle de lágrimas. Desde lo más íntimo de tu ser, desde tu Inmaculado Corazón, adórnanos con el fulgor de las joyas de tu corona y haznos peregrinos como tú fuiste peregrina.

Con tu sonrisa virginal, acrecienta la alegría de la Iglesia de Cristo. Con tu mirada de dulzura, fortalece la esperanza de los hijos de Dios. Con tus manos orantes que elevas al Señor, une a todos en una única familia humana.

¡Oh clemente, Oh piadosa, Oh dulce Virgen María, Reina del Rosario de Fátima! Haz que sigamos el ejemplo de los Beatos Francisco y Jacinta, y de todos los que se entregan a la proclamación del Evangelio. Recorreremos, así, todas las rutas, seremos peregrinos de todos los caminos, derribaremos todos los muros y superaremos todas las fronteras, yendo a todas las periferias, para revelar allí la justicia y la paz de Dios.

Seremos, con la alegría del Evangelio, la Iglesia vestida de blanco, La blancura lavada en la sangre del Cordero, sangre derramada también hoy en todas las guerras que destruyen nuestro mundo. Y así seremos, como tú, imagen de la columna de luz que ilumina los caminos del mundo, dando a conocer a Dios, manifestando a todos que Dios existe, que Dios habita en medio de su pueblo, ayer, hoy y por toda la eternidad.

¡Salve, Madre del Señor, Virgen María, Reina del Rosario de Fátima! Bendita entre todas las mujeres, eres la imagen de la Iglesia vestida de luz pascual, eres el orgullo de nuestro pueblo, eres la victoria sobre los ataques del mal.

Profecía del amor misericordioso del Padre, Maestra del Anuncio de la Buena Noticia del Hijo, Signo del Fuego ardiente del Espíritu Santo, enséñanos, en este valle de alegrías y dolores, las verdades eternas que el Padre revela a los pequeños.

Muéstranos la fuerza de tu manto protector. En tu Corazón Inmaculado, sé el refugio de los pecadores y el camino que conduce a Dios.

Unido a mis hermanos y hermanas, en la Fe, la Esperanza y el Amor, me entrego a Ti.

Unido a mis hermanos y hermanas, por ti, me consagro a Dios, Oh Virgen del Rosario de Fátima. Y cuando al final envuelto por la Luz que viene de tus manos, daré gloria al Señor por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.

Ave O Clemens, Ave O pia! Salve Regina Rosarii Fatimae. Ave O clemens, Ave O pia!

Ave O dulcis Virgo Maria!

¡Salve Reina, Bienaventurada Virgen de Fátima, Inmaculado Corazón de María, refugio y camino que conduce a Dios! Guíanos a tu Hijo, Jesús, para que podamos obtener paz verdadera y duradera en nuestros corazones, en nuestras familias y comunidades, y entre todas las naciones y pueblos. Amén

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Bajo tu amparo nos acogemos, Santa Madre de Dios; no deseches las súplicas que te dirigimos en nuestras necesidades; antes bien, líbranos siempre de todo peligro, ¡Oh Virgen gloriosa y bendita! Amén.

(Sub tuum praesidium, el himno más antiguo a María, la Madre de Dios)

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark