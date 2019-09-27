World Day of Migrants and Refugees Mass to be Celebrated September 29 at the Cathedral Basilica

The Church has been celebrating the World Day of Migrants and Refugees since 1914. It is always an occasion to express concern for many different vulnerable people on the move; to pray for their challenges and increase awareness about the opportunities that migration offers.

For 2019, Pope Francis has chosen the theme “It is not just about migrants” to make sure no one remains excluded from society, whether a long-time resident or someone newly-arrived.

Our local celebration will be highlighted by a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Tobin on Sunday, September 29that noon in the Cathedral Basilica. All the faithful of the Archdiocese are invited to this celebration of the unity and diversity of the Archdiocese.

All are invited to come in the dress of their native country to show the universality of the Archdiocese.