Accessibility: Physical Participation, See/Hear, Understand

An accessible event attends to three important characteristics: pysical participation, see/hear, comprehension. In other words, are people able to get into and move around the space, are they able to receive the information, and are they able to understand it?

Be Prepared – Planning Ahead The Registration Process: What to Ask

Handouts in an alternative format? Large print?

Providing digitally ahead, may not need to print. This also works for individuals who are blind to access slides with their screen reader. (See Preparing Accessible Presentation)

San serif font such as Arial at list size 17.

Interpreter or captioning needed?

Sit up front for better hearing? [Or does facility have a hearing loop system?]

Physical mobility assistance? Wheelchair, cane, walker, scooter, etc?

Anything else?

Food or environmental allergies?

Note taking assistance?

Do you communicate better with pictures and stories? In this case it will help to have an additional ‘recorder’ at the table. If possible, this is someone from the parish that knows the person, such as a catechist, or who knows them in some other way. A teen leader could be very good at this also, as well as an educator or education student in the parish.

It could be good for this recorder to listen and talk with the person to the side first, before sharing with the group. Another possibility is to meet at another time or before the meeting begins to start the process of sharing.