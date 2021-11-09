Language and Imaging

Language about disability continues to evolve and change, which can feel daunting to keep up with. However, that’s not a reason to disregard its development, because the way people are talked about impacts perceptions of them and how they are treated. There are two styles of language preferred by individuals with disabilities, person-first language, for example “I am a person with Down Syndrome,” and identity-first language, “I am an autistic man” or “I am disabled.” The preference for person-first language reacts to the historical experiences of individuals with disabilities to be defined by their disability and treated as objects of pity to be taken care of. Identity-first language rejects the normative cultural assessments that devalue individuals with disabilities and those who prefer it want to call attention to this.

People with either preference want to be seen in their fullness as human beings and draw attention to the disabling aspects of the environment. Disabling aspects of the environment is more than a lack of ramp or elevator alternative to stairs. It also refers to cramped seating that impedes wheelchair users, people who need to move around a bit, someone who is blind and uses a white cane or service dog to move around. It also refers to access to the information shared. This refers to being able to interact with it as it is presented or shared in handouts or on a website. It also refers to comprehension. Is the language understandable? For example, font size and color are important considerations in handouts and on slides and accessibility via screen reader and audio files are important considerations. More on this below in accessibility information.

When you’re unsure about language, ask the person how they like to be referred to. The National Catholic Partnership on Disability (NCPD) recommends person-first language. The exception is when the individual you are talking to or writing about prefers identity-first language. And remember, it’s always okay to refer to someone by their name.

Individuals with disabilities reject euphemistic language as patronizing and indicating a discomfort with disability, that it is something not discussed in polite society. Examples of this are “differently-abled” and “special needs.” “Special needs” is a holdover from special education and is also rejected by individuals with disabilities. When encountered, it is typically parents or family members who have become so used to being told what their loved one cannot do or will never do, rather than considering what they can do and their possibilities for growth with appropriate education and support. “There are no special needs, only human needs. However, some will require extra support” (Erik Carter, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities). Everyone needs to belong, to be listened to, to contribute, to be needed, to be heard, appreciated, supported, access to education …. The faith we proclaim calls us to support this.

Additional concerns when portraying individuals with disabilities in language and visuals. Persons with disabilities are each a person who has abilities, interests, fears, desires, deficits, vulnerabilities, needs, just like everyone else. They do not want to be pitied or portrayed as inspiring examples of overcoming. Photos of individuals with disabilities should be of them participating in ordinary ways in the Church within typical settings, in age-appropriate ways, and avoid segregated settings.