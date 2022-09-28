 Skip to main content

Dear Parents

Gray wooden plaque with white text "Let your faith be bigger than your fear."

 

Dear Parents,

In an effort to support you in your work providing a foundation of faith for your children that they can hopefully draw on throughout life, I offer the ideas below. While these can apply to all children, I am particularly talking to parents who have children with a disability, because as with everything else, it seems you have to work harder than other parents at the task. At best, this is sometimes without the help of your church, and other times it is seemingly at odds with it. However, it is truly the desire of your church to support you and walk with you on this journey and it is your right that we should do so.

You have probably often heard that parents are the primary teachers or examples of religious faith in a child’s life. No matter how unqualified you may feel about this, the love you give to your child each day: the sacrifices you make, the nurturing of your child’s spirit, the limits set and teaching right from wrong, these are all seeds of God’s love that you plant in your sons and daughters. In fact a child’s image of God typically reflects their experience of their parents love.

The ideas suggested in the section below, "Faith at Home: Some Suggestions" are just some possibilities. Don’t worry about trying to do them all or trying to do them perfectly. Pick one thing that catches your attention and seems easy to do. If it doesn’t go as you had hoped or expected, DON’T WORRY! Faith, like all of life, is a journey and our journey is part of who we are (even though there are often parts we would like to skip!). That applies to how long it takes for your son or daughter to learn a prayer, skill, behavior, or whatever. Whether it takes ten days or five years, it doesn’t matter. The fact that you are doing what you can is all that counts. They, and we, have a lifetime for this journey.

Yours Sincerely in Christ,

Anne Masters                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Anne Masters, Ph.D., FAAIDD                                                                                        Director, Office for Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities              Archdiocese of Newark

Contact Us

Anne Masters, Ph.D., FAAIDD
Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
Phone: 973-497-4309       
Anne.Masters@rcan.org

The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. 9500
Newark, NJ  071074

Find us on:

Facebook
Twitter
Our Blog
National Catholic Partnership on Disabilitity

 