Preparing An Accessible Presentation

Participants can hear, see, and understand the material presented and can participate in the event/process.

PowerPoint slides: there are two concerns

visibility during the presentation a

accessibility of the slide content in the handouts or individual review via screen a reader

Offer PowerPoint and/or handouts before presentation for individuals who are blind, to access with their screen reader and others who benefit from reading ahead of time.

For presenting: Text and important visuals should be visible from the back of the room.

Font: a sans serif font such as Arial.

Slide title size should be at least 44.

Slide text should be 24 or larger, depending on size of the room.

Limit the amount of information on each slide, ideally to a maximum of 8 lines per slide.

Text at left margin, not full justified.

Simple backgrounds are preferred that have high contrast between text and background.

Describe charts, tables, and any important visuals in presentation within flow of your comments. You can add descriptions to all of these within presentation by right-clicking on ‘alt text’ and add simple description.

Check the accessibility of a PowerPoint, in Windows select “File/Info/Check” for Issues and choose ‘Check Accessibility.” On a Mac, select the “Review tab, then ‘Check Accessibility.’ It will note slides with issues. Screen readers need to understand correct reading order. The items furthest to the back are read first. This goes for pictures also. For more info on this see go to Web Accessibility in Mind NOTE: Microsoft products interpret reading order based on the order the text is entered, so using the accessibility checker is important.

Captioning for videos and PowerPoint presentation helps people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing understand audio content, reading learners better understand and remember content, and non-native speakers to follow and understand content.

To provide captioning for PowerPoint presentations, select ‘always use subtitles’ in Slide Show options. Then select ‘Subtitle Settings’ to specify layout. Unfortunately, the captioning isn’t stored in the PowerPoint recorded presentation.

Resources for more information on presentations and handouts:

Full range of accessibility guidelines summarized succinctly with links for more in depth information, including captioning options, demystifying screen reading accessibility, and best practices for audio description, using simple language, and Microsoft applications, etc.. Ass. Of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD) https://www.aucd.org/conference/template/page.cfm?id=50274

Microsoft resources for creating accessible Office resources: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/create-accessible-office-documents-868ecfcd-4f00-4224-b881-a65537a7c155

Web Accessibility in Mind, PowerPoint, Word, and PDFs: PowerPoint https://webaim.org/techniques/powerpoint/#layouts Acrobat/ Word https://webaim.org/techniques/acrobat/converting#word

Microsoft, Word Spanish: https://support.microsoft.com/es-es/topic/haga-que-los-documentos-de-word-sean-accesibles-para-personas-con-discapacidades-d9bf3683-87ac-47ea-b91a-78dcacb3c66d?correlationid=bec8c679-171f-4cee-807b-ef27a0c35ba1&ui=es-es&rs=es-es&ad=es#top

Web Accessibility Initiative, Audio and Video Media: https://www.w3.org/WAI/media/av/

Web 3 Accessibility Initiative for more on all stages of planning accessible events and presentations: https://www.w3.org/WAI/teach-advocate/accessible-presentations/#fyi

Videos: Reviews of different captioning products: https://wethegeek.com/best-closed-captioning-software/