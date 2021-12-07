References and Additional Resources

Vatican:
- For a Synodal Church: Vademecum,
- For a Synodal Church: Preparatory Document
- Suggested Tools for reflecting, sharing, and responding to the questions of the Synod
- Latin American and Caribbean Church:
- Methodological Guide and support materials
Australian Church:
- Plenary Key Documents
- Australia Easy English: Click here for Easy English versions of thematic reflections
- Synodal Documents.
Best Practices for Planning Accessible Events and Presentations:
NCPD Program LAMB (Language, Accessibility, Meaningful Participation, and Belonging) Assessment Key, English and Spanish
Click here for English LAMB Haga clic aquí para acceder a LAMB en español
Guidelines: How to Write about People with Disabilities 9th Edition, 2020. Click here for the 9th Edition of the Guidelines
Full range of accessibility guidelines summarized succinctly with links for more in depth information, including captioning options, demystifying screen reading accessibility, and best practices for audio description and Microsoft applications, etc.. Ass. Of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD) Click here for AUCD accessibility guidelines summary
Web Accessibility in Mind, PowerPoint, Word, and PDFs: Click here for PowerPoint Click here for Acrobat
Web 3 Accessibility Initiative for more on all stages of planning accessible events and presentations: Click here for more info on planning accessible events and presentations
Photos:
Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) Boardmaker 7. Tobii Dynavox LLC, Pittsburgh, PA, USA. © Tobii Dynavox AB.
JerseyCatholic.org re: Christmas Eve 2020 St.John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark; Mercy House Coat Drive.
Blog, Sr. Thea Bowman, Franciscan sister of Perpetual Adoration. Click here for Sr. Thea's blog article
Additional photos from parishes in the Archdiocese of Newark provided by the Sequeira and McDonald Families, Glass Darkly Films, and Anne Masters.
Google Images, Common Usage License.