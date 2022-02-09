Share Your Experiences of the Church, Disability & More

What Are Your Experiences of the Church, Disability & More?

What’s a Synod? Synods have historically been an event, a gathering of bishops from around the world to reflect on key issues or questions for the Church.

This is totally DIFFERENT! Pope Francis has challenged the Church to gather ALL the voices of the People of God on these questions, and especially to make sure to invite people who don’t always feel welcome or appreciated.

Parishes all over the Archdiocese of Newark are planning listening sessions. You may attend any you wish. Some parishes are also intentionally reaching out to individuals with disabilities and those who love them: parents, siblings, guardians, friends, educators, and service providers to share your experiences and thoughts on questions like the ones below.

PLEASE COME and TELL us and JOIN the synod PROCESS!

HOW? By sharing your thoughts, feelings, and experiences of the Church, such as:

Do you feel valued and a part of things?

Do you feel left out or misunderstood?

Or do you feel something totally different?

Does the Church work together as God desires?

What ways do you think God wants it to change or evolve?

