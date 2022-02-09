Share Your Experiences of the Church, Disability & More

 Skip to main content

What Are Your Experiences of the Church, Disability & More?

A leaning freeform tree with sun above it on the left. A group of people in silhouette traveling together. They are different colors and sizes. One person is using a wheelchair. One person is the pope. The youngest is a child and the oldest is an elderly person. It says Synod 2021-2023. Under this picture it says Archdiocese of Newark with its logo. Below that it says For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission.

What’s a Synod? Synods have historically been an event, a gathering of bishops from around the world to reflect on key issues or questions for the Church.

This is totally DIFFERENT! Pope Francis has challenged the Church to gather ALL the voices of the People of God on these questions, and especially to make sure to invite people who don’t always feel welcome or appreciated. 

Parishes all over the Archdiocese of Newark are planning listening sessions. You may attend any you wish. Some parishes are also intentionally reaching out to individuals with disabilities and those who love them: parents, siblings, guardians, friends, educators, and service providers to share your experiences and thoughts on questions like the ones below.

PLEASE COME and TELL us and JOIN the synod PROCESS!

HOW? By sharing your thoughts, feelings, and experiences of the Church, such as:

  • Do you feel valued and a part of things?
  • Do you feel left out or misunderstood?
  • Or do you feel something totally different?
  • Does the Church work together as God desires?
  • What ways do you think God wants it to change or evolve?

STAY TUNED AND CHECK BACK FOR DATES AND LOCATIONS TO BE POSTED HERE!

 

Contact Us

Anne Masters, Ph.D., FAAIDD
Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
Phone: 973-497-4309       
Anne.Masters@rcan.org

The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. 9500
Newark, NJ  071074

Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities

 