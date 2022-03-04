Click here for flyer for Synod Listening Sessions reflecting on "The Church, Life, and Disability." Please share it widely, particularly with people who feel disconnected from the Church.
Flyer: Listening Sessions Schedule - The Church, LIfe, and Disability
Contact Us
Anne Masters, Ph.D., FAAIDD
Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
Phone: 973-497-4309
Anne.Masters@rcan.org
The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. 9500
Newark, NJ 071074
Find us on:
Twitter
Our Blog
National Catholic Partnership on Disabilitity