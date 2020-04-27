Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., to join bishops nationwide in reconsecration of nation to Mary, Mother of the Church

All invited to participate in livestream prayer service, Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will join with U.S. and Canadian bishops in the reconsecration of our nation to Our Lady under the title of Mary, Mother of the Church, on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST.

Cardinal Tobin will lead a brief bilingual liturgy with the prayer of reconsecration during a livestream from the Lady Chapel of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. A special invitation is extended to all of the faithful of the archdiocese and beyond for their participation via livestream by visiting online at www.rcan.org/parishsupport. (Download the worship aid in English or Spanish here.)

As the world continues to face the ongoing effects of the global pandemic of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), announced recently that the U.S. bishops and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops would join in renewing the consecrations of the two nations to the care of our Blessed Mother.

In a letter to the U.S. Bishops regarding the reconsecration, Archbishop Gomez said, “This will give the Church the occasion to pray for Our Lady’s continued protection of the vulnerable, healing of the unwell, and wisdom for those who work to cure this terrible virus.” Each year, the Church seeks the special intercession of the Mother of God during the month of May. “This year, we seek the assistance of Our Lady all the more earnestly as we face together the effects of the global pandemic.”

Through a collective dedication or entrustment of a nation to Mary, an act of consecration is meant to be a reminder to the faithful of the Blessed Mother’s witness to the Gospel and to ask for her effective intercession before her Son on behalf of those in need.

“We should turn to Mary in both good times and troubled times,” said Cardinal Tobin in his latest reflection, “Five Reasons We Turn to Mary in Times of Crisis,” posted on the archdiocesan website. “As Mother of Perpetual Help, she is always ready to assist us, always there for us, constantly prepared to seek her Son’s guidance and support for all her children. Especially in times of grave danger, such as the current pandemic, Mary offers hope, healing and comfort to all who are in need of her maternal care.”

The renewal of consecration planned in this country for May 1 does not change the designation of Mary as the Patroness of the United States under the title of the Immaculate Conception. Rather, this prayer reaffirms and renews previous Marian entrustments, and unites us in solidarity with our Holy Father, who recently established the Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, as a source of protection and strength.

For those without access to the internet to view livestreaming services, EWTN Global Catholic Network will air on television the brief liturgy and prayer of reconsecration with Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), celebrating live from Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. EST, Friday, May 1.

