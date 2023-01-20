Cardinal Tobin: Why all life is worthy of our protection, care

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

January 20, 2023

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

All life is sacred, especially the lives of those who are most vulnerable—the aged, infirm, disabled and unborn. All life is sacred, from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death. Even the lives of heinous criminals, terrorists and psychopathic killers must be respected because all life is sacred...

In society today—and even in the Church—we too often look for exceptions to this fundamental principle of our Christian faith. We know that life is sacred, but aren’t there times when we have to soften our stance? Self-defense is surely an example of a situation where it’s OK to take the life of another.

Even self-defense, which is a morally acceptable exception, is a tragedy, an act of violence caused by one who forces us to defend ourselves. Self-defense is permissible, even necessary at times, but it is not “OK.” Any time a human life is taken, the sanctity of life is diminished.

What about extreme cases such as rape or incest? Isn’t abortion permissible (even if regrettable) under these circumstances? What about serial killers? Isn’t capital punishment the surest way to guarantee the common good?

What about end-of-life situations or terminal illnesses where no “quality of life" appears to exist? Isn’t it an act of mercy to help someone “die with dignity,” or escape from certain excruciating pain?

No. All life is sacred (that is, holy, of God).

Next Monday, Jan. 23, is a Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. It is a serious day of remembrance for the millions of victims of abortion. Our Church vigorously opposes abortion because we believe that from the first moment of conception each human being must be recognized as having the inviolable right to life. No human law or social policy can override this most fundamental, God-given civil right. That’s why it’s so important for us to promote a culture of life and provide support for mothers in difficult pregnancies.

Surely we should beg God’s forgiveness for our consistent failure as individuals and as a society to uphold the sacredness of all human life. We know that God forgives us. Can we forgive others? Indeed, can we forgive ourselves for the callous indifference to life that has come to characterize so much of our society today?

Since his election nearly ten years ago, Pope Francis has been a consistent advocate for the sanctity of life. He has urged us to throw off complacency, and become directly involved in proclaiming the joy of the Gospel. What’s more, he reminds us regularly that indifference and individualism are sins that must be resisted vigorously if we wish to be authentic missionary disciples of Jesus Christ. (See the selection from Pope Francis’s audience remarks below.)

The Holy Father strongly affirms the pro-life teaching of our Church, but he doesn’t stop there. He urges us all to go with him to the peripheries, to the margins of society, where the poor, the outcast and the most vulnerable are huddled together. These, the “least” of Jesus’ brothers and sisters, demand our attention. Even more, Pope Francis says that they demand our protection and our watchful care.

We are called to be stewards and protectors of the gift of life, all life. The pope’s namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, was a powerful witness to the sacredness of all human life as an integral part of the unity of all God’s creation.

That’s why Pope Francis’ powerful encyclical on caring for all that God has made—“Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home”—quotes the saint from Assisi who believed so profoundly that materials things, plants, animals and even the most wounded human beings (such as lepers) are all worthy of our love, respect, and protection! St. Francis addressed everyone—and everything—as “brother” or “sister.” He firmly believed that all creation belongs to the one family of God and, therefore, commands our love and respect as children of the same merciful Father.

“Since everything is interrelated, concern for the protection of nature is also incompatible with the justification of abortion. How can we genuinely teach the importance of concern for other vulnerable beings, however troublesome or inconvenient they may be, if we fail to protect a human embryo, even when its presence is uncomfortable and creates difficulties? If personal and social sensitivity toward the acceptance of the new life is lost, then other forms of acceptance that are valuable for society also wither away” (“Laudato Si’, #120).

All life is sacred. Made in the image and likeness of God, every human being regardless of his or her circumstances or state of life is deserving of dignity and respect. Made by a good and gracious God, all things visible and invisible are worthy of our protection and care.

Let’s respect and defend the sanctity of all human life. Let’s ask God for the courage to speak—and to act—as protectors of life!

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart January 12, 2023 My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, One week ago, the Church celebrated the funeral of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI. I was privileged to gather with our Holy Father, Pope Francis, fellow members of the College of Cardinals, bishops, priests, religious and thousands of the faithful who assembled in St. Peter’s Square. The great basilica was shrouded in mist and fog, as if Nature shared the grief of the celebrants. The Apostle Paul advised the Thessalonians not to grieve “like the rest, who have no hope” (1 Thess. 4, 13ff). The throng in the Square mourned the departure of a teacher and pastor. But, listening to the Word of God and sharing the broken bread of the Eucharist, that mourning was infused with hope. Tonight, we the bishops, priests, religious and faithful represent a great Archdiocese as we share the Word and Sacrament in faith in order not to grieve like the rest, who have no hope. Much depends on what we see. The barren trees that surround this magnificent Cathedral can depress us – or assure us that spring is coming. The rain and darkness of this night could tempt us to gloom, but we share in faith the same Word of God and sacramental encounter with Christ that nourished Pope Benedict and make it possible to grieve his death in hope. That hope glimmers in the first reading from the Book of Wisdom (3, 1-6, 9). Some fifty years before the birth of Jesus the sacred writer invites us to see the death of a just person in a distinct way – a vision that is different from what the foolish see in death: an “affliction” and “utter destruction”. The Word insists that the faithful departed are “at peace” and “their hope is full of immortality”. In the second reading also speaks of peace and hope. St. Paul explains to the Romans (5, 5-11) that the source of their peace and the foundation for their hope is what God has already accomplished. God’s saving action in Jesus Christ is a declaration of peace. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ displays God’s initiative in opening for humanity unimpeded access into the divine presence. The Gospel reminds us that, at the death of Jesus, “the veil of the temple was torn down the middle” (Lk. 23, 45). Humanity is now free to go to God, and God’s tent is pitched among us. Reconciliation is God’s gift of pardon to the entire human race. Through faith one benefits personally from this pardon or, in Paul’s term, is “justified”. But a gift of this magnitude is hard to accept. We humans are an achieving lot, people who are convinced that “there is no such thing as a free lunch”, let alone a free share in the very life of God. Religious people can reduce their life with God to a function of our efforts, a tit-for-tat transaction. Perhaps that is why the teaching and preaching of Pope Benedict returned frequently to the source of our identity as disciples. In his first encyclical he wrote: Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction. (Deus Caritas Est, 1) To those who would reduce the Gospel to book of laws and rules meant to shackle human freedom, Pope Benedict responds with joyful serenity: “Since God has first loved us, love is now no longer a mere “command”; it is the response to the gift of love with which God draws near to us (Ibid.). To all of us. For the veil of the Temple has been torn and God is free to come to us, even tonight in the Bread we break and the Cup we share. I first learned of the death of Pope Benedict in the early hours of the final day of 2022. A text arrived – not from some Vatican department or Italian journalist, but from a fellow disciple, a newspaper editor and devout member of the Serbian Orthodox Church. He wrote “At the end, Jesus embraces us all equally – whether pope or pauper.” Pope Benedict would be pleased by the way his death was described: as the fulfillment of “the hope that does not disappoint.” A hope that illumined his shepherding of the Church. A hope that is renewed in us each day. We do not grieve, then, as people bereft of hope, or as anonymous travelers stumbling toward an uncertain future. Nor are we self-centered ingrates and so absorbed with our own issues that we forget to be grateful. One week ago today, Pope Francis spoke for the whole Church when he said of Benedict: We are moved as we recall him, such a noble person, so kind. And we feel such gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished, and above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his recollected life. Only God knows the value and the power of his intercession, of the sacrifices he offered for the good of the Church. (Funeral Homily). The life and ministry of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI led him always more profoundly into the “event” and “person” whose name he knew. The name was on his lips as he concluded the pilgrimage: “Lord, I love you!” And we pray: Eternal rest grant unto him, o Lord… A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope A selection from “Healing the world”: Faith and human dignity, General Audience of Pope Francis, August 12, 2020. As Jesus’s disciples we do not want to be indifferent or individualistic. These are the two unpleasant attitudes that run counter to harmony. Indifferent: I look the other way. Individualist: looking out only for one’s own interest. The harmony created by God asks that we look at others, the needs of others, the problems of others, in communion. We want to recognize the human dignity in every person, whatever his or her race, language or condition might be. Harmony leads you to recognize human dignity, that harmony created by God, with humanity at the center. The Second Vatican Council emphasizes that this dignity is inalienable, because it “was created ‘to the image of God’” (Pastoral Constitution Gaudium et Spes, 12). It lies at the foundation of all social life and determines its operative principles. In modern culture, the closest reference to the principle of the inalienable dignity of the person is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which Saint John Paul II defined as a “milestone on the long and difficult path of the human race”, and as “one of the highest expressions of the human conscience.” Rights are not only individual, but also social; they are of peoples, nations. The human being, indeed, in his or her personal dignity, is a social being, created in the image of God, One and Triune. We are social beings; we need to live in this social harmony, but when there is selfishness, our outlook does not reach others, the community, but focuses on ourselves, and this makes us ugly, nasty and selfish, destroying harmony. This renewed awareness of the dignity of every human being has serious social, economic and political implications. Looking at our brother and sister and the whole of creation as a gift received from the love of the Father inspires attentive behavior, care and wonder. In this way the believer, contemplating his or her neighbor as a brother or sister, and not as a stranger, looks at him or her compassionately and empathetically, not contemptuously or with hostility. Contemplating the world in the light of faith, with the help of grace, we strive to develop our creativity and enthusiasm in order to resolve the ordeals of the past. We understand and develop our abilities as responsibilities that arise from this faith, as gifts from God to be placed at the service of humanity and of creation.

My Prayer for You

Thanks be to God, who alone has the power to impart the breath of life as He forms each child in his/her mother’s womb. Grant that we, who have been made stewards of creation, may promote a culture of life and provide support for mothers in difficult pregnancies. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Enero 20, 2023

Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo,

Toda vida es sagrada, especialmente la de los más vulnerables— ancianos, enfermos, discapacitados y no nacidos. Toda vida es sagrada, desde el momento de la concepción hasta el de la muerte natural. Incluso las vidas de infames criminales, terroristas y asesinos psicópatas deben ser respetadas porque toda vida es sagrada....

En la sociedad actual—e incluso en la Iglesia—buscamos con demasiada frecuencia excepciones a este principio fundamental de nuestra fe cristiana. Sabemos que la vida es sagrada, pero ¿no hay momentos en los que debemos suavizar nuestra postura? La defensa propia es sin duda un ejemplo de una situación en la que está bien quitar la vida a otro.

Incluso la defensa propia, que es una excepción moralmente aceptable, es una tragedia, un acto de violencia causado por quien nos obliga a defendernos. La defensa propia es permisible, incluso necesaria a veces, pero no está “bien”. Cada vez que se elimina una vida humana, la santidad de la vida se ve disminuida.

¿Y en casos extremos, como violación o incesto? ¿No está permitido el aborto (aunque sea lamentable) en esas circunstancias? ¿Y los asesinos en serie? ¿No es la pena capital la forma más segura de garantizar el bien común?

¿Qué pasa con las situaciones al final de la vida o enfermedades terminales en las que no parece existir “calidad de vida”? ¿No es un acto de misericordia ayudar a alguien a “morir con dignidad” o a escapar de un dolor insoportable?

No. Toda vida es sagrada (es decir, santa, de Dios).

El próximo lunes, 23 de enero, es el Día de Oración por la Protección Legal de los Niños no Nacidos. Es un día solemne de recordación por los millones de víctimas del aborto. Nuestra Iglesia se opone enérgicamente al aborto porque creemos que desde el primer momento de la concepción debe reconocerse a cada ser humano el derecho inviolable a la vida. Ninguna ley humana o política social puede anular este derecho civil fundamental, dado por Dios. Por eso es tan importante para nosotros promover una cultura de la vida y ofrecer apoyo a las madres en embarazos difíciles.

Sin duda, debemos pedir perdón a Dios por nuestro fracaso constante como individuos y como sociedad a la hora de defender el carácter sagrado de toda vida humana. Sabemos que Dios nos perdona. ¿Podemos perdonar a los demás? De hecho, ¿podemos perdonarnos a nosotros mismos por la insensible indiferencia ante la vida que ha llegado a caracterizar a gran parte de nuestra sociedad actual?

Desde su elección hace casi diez años, el Papa Francisco ha sido un defensor constante de la santidad de la vida. Nos ha instado a abandonar la complacencia y a implicarnos directamente en la proclamación de la alegría del Evangelio. Además, nos recuerda con regularidad que la indiferencia y el individualismo son pecados a los que debemos resistirnos enérgicamente si queremos ser auténticos discípulos misioneros de Jesucristo. (Véase a continuación una selección de las palabras del Papa Francisco en la audiencia de agosto 12, 2020).

El Santo Padre afirma enérgicamente la enseñanza pro-vida de nuestra Iglesia, pero no se detiene ahí. Nos exhorta a todos a ir con él a las periferias, a los márgenes de la sociedad, donde se concentran los pobres, los marginados y los más vulnerables. Estos, los “más pequeños” de los hermanos y hermanas de Jesús, reclaman nuestra atención. Más aún, el Papa Francisco dice que exigen nuestra protección y nuestro cuidado vigilante.

Estamos llamados a ser administradores y protectores del don de la vida, de toda vida. El tocayo del Papa, San Francisco de Asís, fue un poderoso testigo del carácter sagrado de toda vida humana como parte integrante de la unidad de toda la creación de Dios.

Por eso, la poderosa encíclica del Papa Francisco sobre el cuidado de todo lo que Dios ha creado – “Laudato Si', sobre el cuidado de nuestra casa común” —cita al santo de Asís que creía profundamente que las cosas materiales, las plantas, los animales e incluso los seres humanos más heridos (como los leprosos) son todos dignos de nuestro amor, respeto y protección. San Francisco se dirigía a cada uno —y a todos— como “hermano” o “hermana”. Creía firmemente que toda la creación pertenece a la única familia de Dios y, por tanto, merece nuestro amor y respeto como hijos del mismo Padre misericordioso.

“Dado que todo está relacionado, la defensa de la naturaleza también es incompatible con la justificación del aborto. ¿Cómo podemos enseñar de verdad la importancia de la preocupación por otros seres vulnerables, por molestos o incómodos que sean, si no protegemos a un embrión humano, aunque su llegada sea causa de molestias y dificultades? Si se pierde la sensibilidad personal y social hacia la acogida de una nueva vida, se marchitan también otras formas de acogida valiosas para la sociedad” (Laudato Si', #120).

Toda vida es sagrada. Hecha a imagen y semejanza de Dios, todo ser humano, independientemente de sus circunstancias o estado de vida, merece dignidad y respeto. Creadas por un Dios bueno y misericordioso, todas las cosas visibles e invisibles son dignas de nuestra protección y cuidado.

¡Respetemos y defendamos la santidad de toda vida humana! ¡Pidamos a Dios la valentía de hablar—y actuar—como protectores de la vida!

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark