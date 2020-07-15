Archdiocese Wins 13 Awards at 2020 Catholic Media Conference

The Archdiocese of Newark won 13 awards from the Catholic Press Association during its virtual 2020 Catholic Media Conference. The awards are presented annually in recognition of excellence in Catholic media, including newspapers, journals, books, multimedia and wire services across the United States and Canada.

The staff of the Advocate Publishing Corp. and the Office of Communications and Public Relations was recognized for its quality journalism and design, including best reporting on vocations and best use of graphics. The annual awards recognize Catholic professionals for outstanding work across various media platforms, including newspapers, magazines and digital content.

First Place:

· Best Reporting on Vocations to the Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate – New Jersey Catholic, “Becoming a priest in these challenging times” (May 2019)

Judges noted: “Gorgeous layout, high quality graphics that enhance the message as well as clear and solid writing elevated this piece above the rest.”

· Best Use of Graphics-Art or Graphics – The Catholic Advocate, Jubilarians 2019

Judges noted: “Nice color choices, use of headings and organization of information.”

Second Place:

· Best Newspaper-Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,001 or More – The Catholic Advocate

Judges noted: “The writing and sleek design of this entry were superb. Sections like immigration, priesthood and back to school were informative and well done.”

· Best Redesign – The Catholic Advocate

Judges noted: “The new cover design is nice and clean. Overall, a strong entry in a competitive category.”

· Multimedia Journalist of the Year – Jai Agnish, communications manager

Judges noted: “Overall solid body of work with a good mix of video, stills and written stories. Entrant did a nice job juggling stills and video with the Newark Pilgrimage. The mix of stills and video of immigration protests was also well done.”

· Best Reporting of Social Justice Issue-Call to Family, Community and Participation –New Jersey Catholic, “A sign of faith” (October 2019)

Judges noted: “A Sign of Faith is an inspirational story that needs to be told. The deaf are often underrepresented in media and the author does a good job of helping the reader understand the power of language in its many forms. The author raises important questions and creates a much-needed awareness of the deaf/hard of hearing and their role within the Church.”

· Best Sports Reporting – New Jersey Catholic, “Kicking it for cancer” (January 2019)

Judges noted: “A beautiful relationship between layout, graphics, images and compelling story made this piece stand out.”

Third Place:

· Best New Website – Office of Communications and Public Relations, Healing.rcan.org

Judges noted: “Straight-forward, easy to understand site that provides candid discussion of the sex abuse scandals and the church’s responses and resources available for victims.”

· Best Photograph-Immigration/Migration – The Catholic Advocate/Jai Agnish, “Immigration detention protest” (September 2019)

Judges noted: “Powerful street-level reporting, in this case quite literally.”

Honorable Mention:

· Videographer/Video Producer of the Year – Jai Agnish, communications manager

· Best Regular Column-General Commentary – The Catholic Advocate, “The Archdiocese of Newark and immigration”

· Best Investigative News Writing-Diocesan Newspaper – The Catholic Advocate, “Community rallies around Blessed Sacrament following devastating fire” (December 2019)

· Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate-Non-Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,001 or More – The Catholic Advocate, “Lights, camera, evangelize: Local priest pens feature film about vocation” (August 2019)

The Catholic Press Awards acknowledges the outstanding work of its Publisher and Communication members as they strive to further the mission of the Church. On a daily basis they inform, inspire and educate readers, keeping them connected to their faith and telling the story of the Church. It is those contributions that are recognized through these awards, which are determined by a judging panel consisting of media and academic professionals. For more information about the Catholic Press Awards and a full list of winners, visit www.catholicpress.org/page/catholicpressawards.